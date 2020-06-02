America needs optimism of historic launch

letter to editor stock image

The riots and violence have really pushed the virus offstage, but both issues have our nation's morale plowing through the ground. This year has really been a tragedy and made the future dim, but it doesn't have to be and NASA and SpaceX proved that on May 30.

It is my belief that this historic launch is something that our country needed right now, and showed us that we CAN do things when we have goals and vision, and people set on doing them. Millions watched nationwide and I hope this takes the heart and spirit of every American and will somehow put an end to, or at the very least, a lull in this conflict. I pray this victory will still show that we are the greatest country in the world and that we can and will overcome this sickness and violence. Things like that prove how small this planet is and that we are just strange beings in an eternal universe.

I see a great decade ahead, despite how it has started.

Sam Yungling

Alton