Americans need to just say no to war with Iran

Our country needs a populace that is willing to correct its leaders.

And that’s because our leaders know nothing about actions and reactions. An example would be President Donald Trump’s Iran policy, which is escalating tensions in the region that could explode.

First, the administration’s policy left President Barack Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear arms control agreement when Iran showed every indication of following it; at least, that’s what the Defense and State departments said. Trump’s contempt for facts extends to the government agencies that serve him.

President Trump recently deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Middle East to contain Iran and recently discussed sending 120,000 troops to the Middle East. There was a push on Trump’s part that ignited a reaction on Iran’s part. Iran announced it would partially withdraw from the JCPOA — a pull in reaction to the administration’s push.

National Security Advisor John Bolton has advocated for strikes on Iran in the past and was a player in the Iraq War. A war with Iran would be just as devastating as the war with Iraq. Former George W. Bush State Department official Col. Lawrence Wilkerson said he’s disturbed about the tactics that were used to justify the Iraq War being used on Iran.

When a nation-state isolates another nation-state, the nation-state being isolated will leave any sense of international norms. Iran already violates international norms with its support of terrorism, making the international system less stable. However, there is hope, inasmuch that the country has liberalizing tendencies. The youngest generation of Iranians embraces Western ideas and wants to head in a reformist direction. A quality experience with the Western world nudge them further in this direction. However, if they view the outside world with distrust, which they’re going to under the current policies, then they will most likely retreat into extreme nationalism. This would make the country an even greater violator of norms.

Iran’s theocratic government is nothing to be admired, especially for those who know of the advantages of the Western-style democratic nation-state. However, what’s more important to peace and the security of the world? Keeping Iran’s worst tendencies under control or bringing those tendencies out through a foreign policy defined by unilateralism and bluster?

Iran dismantled much of its nuclear program and international inspectors gained access to monitor the country under JCPOA, said the Council on Foreign Relations. The agreement was implemented at a fraction of the cost of military buildups and strikes. When do we realize that arms control is a superior form of security to the alternative?

Our leaders will go on making the same mistakes. Bolton did it once with Iraq and seems determined about a similar role in our Iran policy, unless they are confronted with an ignited citizenry that embraces the concept of arms control and demands that it be used as much as possible because of its embrace of diplomacy, its fiscal advantages, and its openness and its nonviolent nature. Would we find a way to deal with the world without a sprawling empire of military bases?

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project, St. Louis