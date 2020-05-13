An act of kindness for people with special needs

letter to editor stock image

I writing to let you know about an act of kindness done for a group of people deeply affected by current events.

Adults with special needs are one of the high-risk groups that have been especially affected by the COVID- 19 pandemic. These individuals live in group homes, family residences, or may live independently. They are among the most vulnerable in our community. The Tri-Cities Area Association for the Handicapped (TCAAH) is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation established in 1955. TCAAH provides recreational and social activities for this group to keep them healthy, safe, and socially active. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and public health concerns, TCAAH had to suspend all activities, interactions, and special events.

Our group was in distress due to the disruption in activities and vast lifestyle changes which are difficult for many to understand. However, a wonderful thing happened. A young lady, assisted by her mother, mailed cards to over 156 of our special needs individuals, reminding them that TCAAH is still here, they haven't been forgotten, and that TCAAH activities will resume as soon as reasonable. This act of kindness has impacted our group in a positive, stabilizing and inclusive way that eases the difficulties we face in these strange and difficult times. We are all extremely grateful for this act of kindness! This young lady reminded us that we are in this together and we will be OK.

Marlene Pennekamp

Vice President, TCAAH