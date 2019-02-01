An app-etizing idea

EDITOR’S NOTE: AdVantage is excited to debut The Cynsational Life, a new monthly column by local writer Cynthia Ellis.

“Who’s that a-knockin’?”

Recently I’ve been looking for a way to make meal planning easier. I researched the different delivery services, and yet I’m stumped because when you’re cooking for one, it is a bit on the expensive side.

Granted, I still may try one in the future, but I enjoy meal planning, and cooking healthy isn’t the problem. In fact, I love to cook, but going to the store is not my favorite chore, unless it’s a specialty one or the farmers market. Like many people, I get caught in the trap of buying something that’s not on my list and probably something I don’t need.

I finally saw someone post that they used Instacart and were pleased with it. They were home sick and couldn’t get to the store. They recommended how great it was and how they would use the service again.

That’s all I needed to know. I downloaded the app and gave it a go. In the Alton-Godfrey area, there are four businesses where I could order goods and get them delivered. I picked Aldi. Other stores include Schnucks, CVS and Petco.

I shop online quite a bit. I buy things from Poshmark, eBay and Amazon. Now to buy my groceries and get them delivered is even better. I don’t mind paying for the convenience of it, either. It’s a $3.99 delivery fee, plus a service charge, all added into your bill, and a tip for the driver. I spend money on other things with no convenience and this will save me time, which is a bonus.

Just think if you’re throwing a party how convenient this would be (although alcohol is not available for delivery yet!).

Whether it’s a party or simply planning a week of meals, it’s a way I can break bad habits. Of course I’m not afraid to admit it I have them, but overall I do OK in meal planning. It’s when I get to the store and see the things I don’t need ... you get the idea.

Most of the time I can stick to my list, but then there are times I’m starved when I go to the store and of course everyone knows the rule, “Don’t grocery shop when you’re hungry.” Why? You’ll buy anything that looks good.

Getting your groceries delivered may not be for everyone, but for now it works for me.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter