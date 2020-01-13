An imperative mission

“1917”

Rated R

4 1/2 stars

“1917” may not be as satisfying to the casual viewer as recent award-winning films like “Joker” or “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” but it is still an exceptional masterpiece and an instant classic that encapsulates the brutality and cruelty of war.

The story follows two British soldiers in World War I who are assigned a dangerous but essential mission. Lance Cpl. Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Lance Cpl. Schofield (George MacKay) must deliver a message in order to save and prevent 1,600 men and Blake’s brother from falling into a trap set up by German forces. This perilous journey will have them travel deep into enemy territory and face many threats. If they fail their mission, many lives will perish.

While these characters and mission are not based on true events, the plot does take inspiration from stories told to director Sam Mendes by his grandfather, Alfred Mendes, who fought in World War I. Despite this not being a true story, the impact is not lessened, and it still justly represents that era.

Chapman and MacKay provide tremendously emotional and gripping performances. They have such great chemistry and the relationship between their characters feels so authentic. These characters bicker with each other quite a bit as the pressure of their situation consumes them. However, when it really matters, they watch out for each other like brothers.

Our protagonists may not always make the best decisions during their journey, but these choices feel believable. These mistakes are ones of normal people; it’s a reminder that most people during war are just normal, everyday people and not warriors. This is proven by several attempts made by our characters to display their humanity, and they are swiftly punished for it. These events display how cruel, disturbing and unforgiving war can be.

Their journey is perfectly captured and presented as a one-shot film. This means the camera never leaves the main characters or does any transitions to any other characters or locations. We are with these two the entire time and they never leave our sight. This really puts the viewers in their perspective, as if the audience is another soldier alongside them.

The only negative is that the plot is very straightforward and too simplistic at times. Fortunately, it never wastes time or meanders and is very digestible at 1 hour and 59 minutes. This is definitely one to see in the theater, and as soon as possible.

“1917” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12, AMC Classic Eastgate 6 and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter