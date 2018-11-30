Another must-see for 2018

Mary at the Movies

This, so far, is my favorite film of 2018 and I consider it the best movie of the year. “Green Book” is an important film based on a true story.

I did not know what a green book was, even though I lived in the South for five years in the early 1970s. A green booklet let African-Americans know where they could eat and stay in the Southern states. Until the Civil Rights Act of 1964, African-Americans could not eat in “white” restaurants, be treated at “white” hospitals, stay in “white” hotels, use “white” restrooms, or drink at “white” water fountains. If you were not familiar with those rules, an African-American could get in serious trouble quickly in the South.

An Italian waiter and bouncer in New York, Tony the Lip (Viggo Mortensen), takes a job as a driver for two months while his club is closed for renovations in 1962. His passenger, Mahershala Ali as Dr. Shurly, is a classically trained musician; he has several doctorate degrees and lives in an apartment above Carnegie Hall. Shurly has to tour the South to promote his new album. As the road trip progresses, the two men run into difficult problems and circumstances that test both.

Writers Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly have crafted a brilliant script with heartfelt moments. When Tony struggles to write letters home to his wife, Delores (Linda Cardelin), Shurly dictates beautiful love letters that Delores reads to her envious sisters-in-law.

Director Peter Farrelly is able to bring out award-winning performances from all three of his lead actors. The acting is brilliant and may bring Golden Globe and Oscar nods to Mortensen.

I loved seeing all the old cars. The cars in the 1960s were all different from one another. Tony is driving a gorgeous new Cadillac that made me drool. The costumes were fun to see. You forget how different clothes are now until you see them on the screen.

“Green Book” gives us a realistic glimpse how it really was in the South before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and how dangerous heinous racial bigotry can be. “Green Book,” “The Help,” and “Hidden Figures” are a must-see trio of films that we must use to educate adults and children on what the African-American community has had to overcome in our society.

“Green Book” is playing at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12.

PG 13, 5 stars

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter