April 2: an important date for Lewis and Clark Community College

This election on April 2 is very important for the direction of Lewis and Clark Community College.

The three board members who are candidates for re-election, through their political committee, have sent mailings into the district claiming they have lowered taxes, when in fact the tax rate for the college has soared by nearly 30 percent in the past 10 years. Their campaign is funded primarily by the most notorious trial lawyers in the Midwest and they have in excess of $25,000 to spread untruths about their record, and our campaign depends on $25 and $50 donations. Our campaign involves myself, Charles (Chuck) Hanfelder, a small business person with prior employment as a comptroller; Kevin Rust, a CPA and financial planner; and Julie Johnson, an operator of small businesses and an accountant for charitable organizations.

With our financial and business background, which is lacking within our opponents, we will take a different approach to managing the college by being active in decision-making and listening to the faculty and staff for their input. The current board has allowed extremely large tax increases and a ballooning debt of nearly $130 million. Take the time to verify their claims and you will be amazed as to your findings. On April 2, elect Hanfelder, Rust and Johnson for a financially healthy Lewis and Clark Community College. That is our goal.

Chuck Hanfelder

East Alton