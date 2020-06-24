Arms control, like COVID-19, requires a cooperative approach

letter to editor stock image

Life in the Metro East St. Louis area mirrors life in other parts of the country in so many ways.

Metro East residents are a part of the discussion on policing in America and demonstrations occurred in Metro East municipalities after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Metro East residents have also engaged in the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and residents have witnessed the struggles of local businesses, which faced drops in revenue because of the social distancing required to fight the disease. Of course, this means economic hardship for employees who work in the businesses. Our region isn’t out of the pandemic fight just yet, as Madison County recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases this week.

In related news, our leaders have decided that nuclear arms control is an ineffective method of security. With domestic issues on the march, it’s not the time to abandon nuclear arms treaties like the Open Skies Treaty and ignite a nuclear arms race with Russia. However, President Donald Trump did abandon the Open Skies Treaty and the administration has indicated a willingness to begin testing nuclear weapons again. Last month, the president’s new envoy for arms control, Marshall Billingslea, threatened to let New START expire and warned that the United States is prepared to spend Russia and China “into oblivion” in order to “win” a new nuclear arms race if they do not agree to a new nuclear deal on Trump’s (undefined) terms. Last week, the Senate Armed Services Committee authorized $10 million for a nuclear blast test.

Arms Control Association Executive Director Darryl Kimball voiced opposition and said nuclear weapons testing would not help bring China and Russia to the negotiating table and that testing would be a “starting gun to an unprecedented nuclear arms race.” The challenges of the Metro East are related to nuclear arms control. Domestic security and military spending are in competition for their slice of the federal budget. More spending on nuclear arms could mean less spending on the war against COVID-19, low- and no-carbon energy, public safety reform, and the economic security measures that should be taken during a pandemic. These are all issues that impact our region.

An enlightened view of security would include the economic well-being of the American people and embrace a view that our country — and the world we live in — are better with fewer arms, especially nuclear arms. In other words, arms control would be a key component of security. The more money we have to fight the greenhouse effect, COVID-19 (increased public health spending) and to expand unemployment and health insurance and to introduce paid sick and family leave, the more secure we will be. Social insurance is key to fighting pandemics because of the strain they put on normal life.

The enlightened view of security would realize today’s challenges reach across national boundaries and require the cooperation of various nation-states, even if states like China and Russia don’t conform to the values of a democratic republic. This view of security would reject the ideas of right-wing populism — appearing in different forms all around the world — which seeks to separate countries in as many ways as possible and pit various factions in domestic politics against one another.

Jason Sibert

Executive director of the Peace Economy Project