Attack of the electronic zombies

Five o’clock on any weekday afternoon. As they hit the door, I turn away from “Jeopardy!” and turn to the freezer and microwave. What to fix: Chicken Dinos? Mac and cheese?

“Rosie? Jackson? Marshall? What do you want for supper?” Silence. “Rosie!! Jackson!! Marshall!!” Ominous silence. “ROSIE!!!JACKSON!!! MARSHALL!!!” Angie, imitating an Arkansas hog caller, sees three zombies staring at three little screens. “WHAT. DO. YOU. WANT. FOR. SUPPER???”

This is nothing new. Many teenagers disappear behind their smartphones, tablets or laptops the minute they come home from school. But I get uneasy when they’re nine, seven and five years old, respectively. And for a darn good reason.

A report published Jan. 16 in the New Zealand Herald warns that children as young as two are developing mental health problems related to smartphones and tablets. It claims only an hour in front of a screen could make them more likely to be anxious or depressed. Yet researchers from San Diego State University and the University of Georgia say the typical “zombie child” spends nearly five hours a day staring at some kind of electronic gadget.

Five hours. Three hundred minutes.

Rush Limbaugh decries educators who put liberal ideas into “young impressionable skulls full of mush.” I’m more concerned about what electronics are taking out of those youthful craniums (or is that crania?). The 2016 report, published in Preventive Medicine Reports, warns children could become less curious, less able to finish tasks, more emotionally unstable, and less able to control themselves.

Researchers Jean Twenge and Keith Campbell state, “Half of mental health problems develop by adolescence.” They identify time spent on smartphones and similar devices as one of the factors that is easiest to change. They’re not alone. The American Academy of Pediatrics has long endorsed a time limit of one hour per day for children age two to five ... and no more than two hours per day max for older children and adolescents.

Two hours. One hundred twenty minutes.

The study of 40,000 children linked more than seven hours of screen time to increased anxiety and depression in adolescents. Nine- to 11-year-olds are more likely not to be curious or show an interest in learning new things. Worst of all: Two- to five-year-olds who are high users are 50 percent more likely to lose their tempers and 46 percent less likely to calm down when they’re excited. Not to mention such lovely side effects as sleeplessness, obesity and a loss of social skills from lack of face-to-face contact.

The report recommends parents and teachers cut the time children spend online or in front of the tube while they study, eat, chat face to face, or play. In short: Less electronics. More activity.

It’s bad enough to find myself humming some of the background music from “SpongeBob SquarePants” while puttering around the house. But I’m not ready to answer the phone in the kitchen to take a request from Marshall: “I want a glass of chocolate milk.”

Don’t laugh. There’s just such a PSA on TV already.

