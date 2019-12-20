Automatons on the lawn

High tech from Scandinavia has finally reached your lawn.

That’s right. Sweden, the country that gave us meatballs, ABBA and people with blond hair, has introduced a device that will literally change the landscape in the mowing industry and potentially put lawn care companies out of business, not to mention illegal immigrants.

They have a multi-functional robotic lawn mower. Not only does it mow your lawn, it can get the mail, fetch the morning paper and even chew up your slippers. With an electronic mower doing all the work for you, this will be more like yawn mowing.

Some even come equipped with a 9-mm mini-cannon that shoots squirrels and one that pumps poison gas into the ground to kill moles and gophers. That version is called The Terminator and costs an extra $50, but it comes with free shipping and handling. With that kind of firepower, be sure to pay extra attention to the “handling.”

The system is designed with a buried electrical fence similar to those invisible dog fences so it knows its boundaries. After it’s finished with the yard duties, a programming feature deactivates the fence and allows the mowers to go play with the neighbor’s electric hedge trimmers and battery-operated leaf blowers.

There are even versions available from North Korea that seek out neighbors’ car chargers in their garages and steal electricity. These versions are called the Ninjas and only go out under cover of darkness or very quickly during total solar eclipses. If they are caught in the act, they are programmed to start acting like a Roomba, so the unsuspecting homeowner will think it is a harmless little vacuum cleaner going about its business.

If that doesn’t work, it will start barking like a dog or simply self-destruct by blowing itself up so as not to have to undergo interrogation. Some of them have been known to defect to other neighbors in a southerly direction, but they are quickly located and hunted down by drones from the North Korean division of the Swedish company and liquidated.

If someone tries to steal the mower, it starts barking like a German shepherd with rabies and has a Taser converter guaranteed to make someone think twice about ever attempting something so stupid again. These little mighty mites also come with a yard sign warning passersby to “beware of lawn mower.”

One thing’s for sure. These aren’t your dad’s lawn mowers like the old Toros, Troy-Bilt, or Briggs and Strattons. Because nowadays you’ve got to separate the men from the Lawn-Boys.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter