Back to school with Social Security

Buchheit

It typically takes people a lifetime of planning to reach their retirement goals. The earlier young workers know about saving for their future, the better chance they’ll have at achieving a comfortable retirement. This is why Social Security has created a resource specifically for teachers and students.

Our Information for Educators page contains a toolkit with information and resources to educate and engage students on Social Security programs and services. Within the toolkit, you’ll find:

Two lesson plans with objectives

Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan

Links to Social Security webpages

Talking points

Quiz questions and answers

It’s important for students to understand why Social Security was created and why it is essential to their lives today and in the future. This knowledge and understanding will provide students a strong base on which to build their financial future.

You can access the webpage and toolkit at www.socialsecurity.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.

Young workers can also see how Social Security directly relates to them at www.socialsecurity.gov/people/students.

Encouraging young people to save now for long-term goals that are decades away can be somewhat difficult. Let them know they have a better chance of realizing their dreams if they start planning and taking action early. And also let them know that they can share this information with friends, both in person and on social media.

Social Security celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Social Security touches the lives of nearly every American. Hispanics make up our nation’s largest ethnic minority group with a population of 58.9 million, representing 18.1 percent of the nation’s total population.

We work hard to deliver great customer service and easy-to-access information about our important programs and the benefits we provide to millions of Americans. If Spanish is your primary language, you can visit www.ssa.gov/espanol, our Spanish-language website. It includes important information about how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage your benefits once you’re receiving them, and much more. Many of our offices have staff who speak Spanish, or you may call 1-800-772-1213 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and select the option for Spanish.

Spanish-speaking individuals wishing to apply for retirement, disability, survivor, and other benefits, as well as Medicare, can request an appointment online at www.socialsecurity.gov/applyforbenefits for an in-person interview or telephone claim with a representative. In many cases, you can make an appointment with a bilingual representative.

Social Security also provides many publications in Spanish on popular topics like:

Retirement, Disability, and Survivors benefits;

Retirement planning;

Online services information;

Medicare; and

Supplemental Security Income.

You can save, print, and share them at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Social Security is here for you and your family. To learn more about what Social Security offers, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/people/hispanics.

Your earnings record is both your financial history and your financial future

Social Security is an earned benefit. Your earnings history is a record of your progress toward your benefits. Social Security keeps track of your earnings so we can pay you the benefits you’ve earned over your lifetime. This is why reviewing your Social Security earnings record is so important.

If an employer didn’t properly report just one year of your work earnings to us, your future benefit payments from Social Security could be less than they should be. Over the course of a lifetime, that could cost you tens of thousands of dollars in retirement or other benefits to which you are entitled. Sooner is definitely better when it comes to identifying and reporting problems with your earnings record. As time passes, you may no longer have easy access to past tax documents, and some employers may no longer exist or be able to provide past payroll information.

While it’s the responsibility of your employers, both past and present, to provide accurate earnings information to Social Security so you get credit for the contributions you’ve made through payroll taxes, you should still inform us of any errors or omissions you find. You’re the only person who can look at your lifetime earnings record and verify that it’s complete and correct.

The easiest and most efficient way to validate your earnings record is to visit www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to set up or sign in to your own my Social Security account. You should carefully review each year of listed earnings and use your own records, such as W-2s and tax returns, to confirm them. Keep in mind that earnings from this year and last year may not be listed yet. Notify us right away if you spot errors by calling 1-800-772-1213.

You can find more detailed instructions on how to correct your Social Security earnings record at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf.

Remember, you can access important information like this any time at www.socialsecurity.gov and do much of your business with us online.

Beware of false Social Security or Medicare advertisements

Scammers have become more aggressive and sophisticated in the digital age. With millions of people relying on Social Security and Medicare, scammers target audiences who are looking for legitimate program and benefit information. Scammers sometimes try to scare people into giving out their personal information. Never give someone who called you any personal information unless you absolutely know who they are.

The law that addresses misleading Social Security and Medicare advertising prohibits people or non-government businesses from using words or emblems that mislead others. Their advertising can’t claim that they represent, are somehow affiliated with, or are endorsed or approved by Social Security or the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (Medicare).

People are often misled by advertisers who use the terms “Social Security” or “Medicare.” Often, these companies offer Social Security services for a fee, even though Social Security offers the same services free of charge. These services include getting:

A corrected Social Security card showing a person’s married name;

A Social Security card to replace a lost card;

A Social Security Statement; and

A Social Security number for a child.

If you receive misleading information about Social Security, send the complete ad, including the envelope (if applicable), to:

Office of the Inspector General Fraud Hotline

Social Security Administration

P.O. Box 17768

Baltimore, MD 21235

You can learn more about how we combat fraudulent advertisers by reading our publication What You Need to Know About Misleading Advertising at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10005.pdf.

You can also view and share our anti-fraud information at www.socialsecurity.gov/antifraudfacts as well as this YouTube video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N96ORODZm8.

Remember, our information is easy to email and post on social media. Please let your loved ones know about these types of scams. Sharing this article with friends and family can save them from financial and emotional hardship.

Medicare, a simple explanation

Social Security and Medicare are both programs that are household names, but do you know the true difference? Both programs help safeguard millions of Americans as well as improve the quality of life for their family and friends. While Social Security offers retirement, disability, and survivors benefits, Medicare provides health insurance.

Medicare is our country’s health insurance program for people age 65 or older and younger people receiving Social Security disability benefits. The program helps with the cost of health care, but it doesn’t cover all medical expenses or the cost of most long-term care.

When you first enroll in Medicare and during certain times of the year, you can choose how you get your Medicare coverage. There are two main ways to get Medicare:

Original Medicare

Original Medicare includes Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Part B (Medical Insurance). If you want drug coverage, you can join a separate Part D plan. To help pay your out-of-pocket costs in Original Medicare (like your deductible and 20 percent coinsurance), you can also shop for and buy supplemental coverage. Examples include coverage from a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy, or from a former employer or union.

Medicare Advantage (also known as Part C)

Medicare Advantage is an “all in one” alternative to Original Medicare. These “bundled” plans include Part A, Part B, and usually Part D. Part C plans may have lower out-of-pocket costs than Original Medicare. They also may offer extra benefits that Original Medicare doesn’t cover — like vision, hearing, dental, and more.

If you can’t afford to pay your Medicare premiums and other medical costs, you may be able to get help from your state. States offer programs for people eligible for or entitled to Medicare who have low income. Some programs may pay for Medicare premiums and some pay Medicare deductibles and coinsurance. To qualify, you must have limited income and resources.

You can learn more about Medicare, including how to apply for Medicare and get a replacement Medicare card, at www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/medicare.

Questions

General

Question: Can I refuse to give my Social Security number to a private business?

Answer: Yes, you can refuse to disclose your Social Security number, and you should be careful about giving out your number. But, be aware, the person requesting your number can refuse services if you don’t give it. Businesses, banks, schools, private agencies, etc., are free to request someone's number and use it for any purpose that doesn’t violate a federal or state law. To learn more about your Social Security number, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber.

Question: I am receiving Social Security retirement benefits and I recently went back to work. Do I have to pay Social Security (FICA) taxes on my income?

Answer: Yes. By law, your employer must withhold FICA taxes from your paycheck. Although you are retired, you do receive credit for those new earnings. Each year Social Security automatically credits the new earnings and, if your new earnings are higher than in any earlier year used to calculate your current benefit, your monthly benefit could increase. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov or call us at (800) 772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

Retirement

Question: What is the average Social Security retirement payment that a person receives each month?

Answer: The average monthly Social Security benefit for a retired worker in 2019 is $1,461 (up from $1,422 in 2018). The average monthly Social Security benefit for a disabled worker in 2019 is $1,234 (up from $1,200 in 2018). As a reminder, eligibility for retirement benefits still requires 40 credits (usually about 10 years of work).

Question: Will my son be eligible to receive benefits on his retired father’s record while going to college?

Answer: No. At one time, Social Security did pay benefits to eligible college students. But the law changed in 1981. We now pay benefits only to students taking courses at grade 12 or below. Normally, benefits stop when children reach age 18 unless they are disabled. However, if children are still full-time students at a secondary (or elementary) school at age 18, benefits generally can continue until they graduate or until two months after they reach age 19, whichever is first.

Disability

Question: I applied for disability benefits, but I was denied. I’d like to appeal. Can I do it online?

Answer: Yes. In fact, the best way to file a Social Security appeal is online. Our online appeal process is convenient and secure. Just go to www.socialsecurity.gov/disability/appeal to appeal the decision. For people who don’t have access to the internet, you can call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to schedule an appointment to visit your local Social Security office to file your appeal.

Question: I just received my first disability payment. How long will I continue to get them?

Answer: In most cases, you will continue to receive benefits as long as you are disabled. However, there are certain circumstances that may change your continuing eligibility for disability benefits. For example:

Your health may improve to the point where you are no longer disabled; or

Like many people, you would like to go back to work rather than depend on your disability benefits and you are successful in your attempt.

Also, the law requires that we review your case from time to time to verify you are still disabled. We tell you if it is time to review your case, and we also keep you informed about your benefit status. You also should be aware that you are responsible for letting us know if your health improves or you go back to work.

Supplemental Security Income

Question: My grandmother receives Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. She may have to enter a nursing home to get the long-term care she needs. How does this affect her SSI benefits?

Answer: Moving to a nursing home could affect your grandmother’s SSI benefits, depending on the type of facility. In many cases, we have to reduce or stop SSI payments to nursing home residents, including when Medicaid covers the cost of the nursing home care. When your grandmother enters or leaves a nursing home, assisted living facility, hospital, skilled nursing facility, or any other kind of institution, you must notify Social Security right away. Learn more about SSI reporting responsibilities at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi. Call Social Security at (800) 772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to report a change.

Question: Does where I live affect the amount of my Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits?

Answer: It might. First, where you live might affect your benefit amount because some states add a supplement to the federal payment. If you live in your own place and pay your own food and shelter costs, regardless of whether you own or rent, you may get up to the maximum SSI amount payable in your state. You also can get up to the maximum if you live in someone else's household, as long as you pay your food and shelter costs. If you live in someone else's household and don't pay your food and shelter costs or pay only part of them, your SSI benefit may be reduced by up to one-third of the SSI federal benefit rate. To learn more, read Supplemental Security Income (SSI) available at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Medicare

Question: I recently retired and am approaching the age when I can start receiving Medicare. What is the monthly premium for Medicare Part B?

Answer: In 2019, the standard Medicare Part B premium for medical insurance is $135.50 per month. Some people with higher incomes must pay a higher monthly premium for their Medicare coverage. You can get details at www.medicare.gov or by calling (800) MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) (TTY 1-877-486-2048).

Question: Where can I find general information about Medicare benefits?

Answer: Social Security determines whether people are entitled to Medicare benefits, but the program is administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). You can visit CMS’ Medicare website at www.medicare.gov or call them at (800) MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). Online or by phone, you can find answers to your Medicare questions at CMS.

Betsy Buchheit is the Social Security District Manager in Alton.