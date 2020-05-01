Badgett Anniversary

Benny and Barbara Badgett of Wood River celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 25, 2020.

Benny Badgett and the former Barbara Buckingham were married April 25, 1970, at the Old Courthouse in Cahokia.

Benny is retired from Olin Corporation.

Barbara is a retired Roxana School District teacher.

Their children are Jennifer (Dave) Curtis of Wood River, Stephanie (Matt) McBride of East Alton, and Nathan (Stephanie) Badgett of O’Fallon, Mo.

They have five grandchildren, Luke Curtis, Amanda Morgan, Garrett and Peyton McBride, and Jack Badgett.

The family will be celebrating with a dinner at a later date.