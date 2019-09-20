Bar food and beyond

secret diner new logo

I ventured to the southwest corner of Macoupin County for my latest stop.

This neighborhood bar and grill opened in 2018 and has created quite a fan base in the rural town. There aren’t many options for food here, and this is a great one.

It sits a street over from the main drag through town. The tall red building is easy to see sitting next to the road. The name of the bar is prominently placed above the awning on the front of the building. The siding reminds me of a pole barn.

There is a gravel parking lot alongside the building and plenty of street parking to boot. A small concrete patio offers a few tables for outdoor dining on the side of the building.

Enter on the side and you’ll notice the long and narrow layout. The lengthy bar runs along the far wall with plenty of swivel chairs for customers, while the front wall has booths lined down it. A walkway stretches in between the seating and bar on the old hardwood floor.

One larger wooden table with chairs sits at the end of the line of booths, which is near a side door leading to the patio. There are gambling machines and a pool table toward the back of the bar. The bathrooms are near the back also, along a narrow hallway leading to the kitchen.

As for food, it offers classic bar fare, but much more. There are even specials like all-you-can-eat Alaskan whitefish on Fridays, a steak night on Saturdays and plenty more.

If I have one knock it’s cash only, which wasn’t advertised up front. They do have an ATM, but I was charged a $3 fee.

I visited on a Sunday afternoon with a good-size group, so we grabbed the large table near the back.

The daily special grabbed my attention. It was a broccoli, cheese and rice concoction topped with grilled chicken strips. It reminded me of something I’d get at home, not a neighborhood bar.

I had to get an appetizer to start my experience. For that, I selected fried green tomatoes.

There were plenty of them; they were large and fried golden brown. The freshness of the green tomatoes housed inside the fried cocoon was top-notch and had a sensational taste. The breading was light and rich in flavor. I got some ranch for dipping, but they really didn’t need it.

After the great start from the fried green tomatoes, I was stoked for my main course. When it arrived, it resembled a dish my mom made when I was young and didn’t differ much in taste.

It was ooey-gooey-cheesy with tender, succulent strips of chicken. The taste of cheddar cheese and broccoli really popped in every bite, which I applaud. It was excellent, especially for a small-town neighborhood bar.

Other orders at our table included hot wings, a monster steak sandwich with Swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms on a hoagie, a patty melt and a grilled chicken sandwich.

The only complaint came on the chicken sandwich, which was said to be a little dry. The steak sandwich got two thumbs up, heaping with steak, onions and mushrooms.

Some other cool options were loaded nachos, chili, salad choices, burger selections and horseshoe and ponyshoe options.

We enjoyed several Blue Moons on their small selections on tap. There are also plenty of liquor choices and other domestic beers on tap and in the bottle.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - three and a half stars

Service - four stars

Food - five stars

Price - $

Any idea of the name of this newer rural neighborhood bar southwestern Macoupin County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Main Street Bar and Grill, 203 N. Main St. in Brighton