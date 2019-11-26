Be my neighbor

× Expand Lacey Terrell 2538012 - A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys star in TriStar Pictures' A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD.

5 stars

Rated PG

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

A movie about the real-life friendship of Fred Rogers and journalist Lloyd Vogel has arrived, but is it a beautiful day, or dreary?

Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) is a cynical journalist who works at Esquire magazine, and his editor has assigned him a story about heroes. This particular story requires him to interview Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks), the host of the PBS children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Through an ongoing series of interviews, the two begin to learn about — and from — each other.

Fans of the show can rest easy, as this is an instant classic that will have you crying, laughing and analyzing the contents of your personality. This is Oscar-worthy material and it is a wonderful reminder about the positive impact that movies can have, while also addressing the grittiness of real life. Just like the show, the film teaches you about divorce, death, and war.

I did find it hard to see Hanks as Rogers, but the wardrobe and performance ultimately won out, suspending the disbelief. His performance is exceptional and beautiful, and he convincingly imitates Rogers’ mannerisms. Great attention is put on simple and subtle details, like how he puts on his shoes and iconic cardigan.

Be warned — if you go in expecting Rogers’ life story, you will be disappointed. A majority of the plot belongs to Vogel and this is great, as Rhys was perfectly cast and is superb. He delivers a passionate performance filled with rage and sorrow. You sympathize with him so many times while also despising the way he behaves.

Putting a focus on Vogel also serves an important purpose for the plot. Rogers serves as a metaphorical mirror, allowing Vogel to see the errors of his ways. However, while this does an excellent job showing how great of a person Rogers was, it also takes the time to address that he does have flaws and problems, just like everyone else.

The plot moves at a nice pace, and the length is perfectly balanced at an hour and 48 minutes. No scenes overstay their welcome or end too soon. It is quite rare for a film to achieve this, and it is greatly appreciated.

Overall, this is more than a film: it’s an experience jam-packed with emotions. Nostalgia, tears, laughs and powerful life lessons are awaiting viewers in this masterpiece.

