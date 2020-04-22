Beautifying our communities

letter to editor stock image

During this time of physical separation from one another, I have found camaraderie and a sense of community through the local volunteer efforts and #RiverbendTrashTagChallenge Facebook group.

This group brings people together who are using their free time during this quarantine to clean up our neighborhoods. At a time when so many citizens feel powerless, I’m inspired by all the members, young and old, from all over the Riverbend region, taking steps to beautify our communities. The challenge has created some extra bonding time with my son and gave us an excuse to get some fresh air, socially distance, and do some good.

On this Earth Day, I ask you to join the #RiverbendTrashTagChallenge. Although we are required to physically distance, we must continue to foster relationships, support one another, and respect this beautiful world God has created for us.

Amy Elik

Republican candidate for state representative, Alton, 111th House District