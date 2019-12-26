Big ideas in "Little Women"

× Expand Wilson Webb Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in Greta Gerwig's LITTLE WOMEN.

"Little Women"

Rated PG

4 1/2 stars

Paraphrasing “New Yorker” film critic Anthony Lane, this is a film about the book and a film about the writing of the book. He is speaking of the breathtaking new version of “Little Women.”

There is a lot of chatter on the internet about whether men will see this movie. Men, if you don’t go to see this movie, if you let the women in your life go to the movie without you, you are chumps. And you have denied yourself the pleasure of director Greta Gerwig’s (“Lady Bird”) genius and superb artistry. And you will have missed an ensemble cast of Saoirse Ronan (at 24, one of the greatest actors alive), Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, Chris Cooper, Meryl Streep, Timothy Chalamet, Emma Watson, and on and on.

Visually, “Little Women” reminds one of Surat’s pointillist paintings, with the New England scenery breathtaking (Louisa May Alcott lived near her friend Henry David Thoreau at Walden Pond). The costumes for the March sisters are patchworks of re-sewn goods, and the clothes of the rich are sumptuous and colorful.

Greta Gerwig intercuts a fanciful story about Louisa May Alcott writing and selling the book, with her fictional counterpart Jo March in the same places, determined not to marry and to make her own way in a world in which women are considered second-class citizens, existing only for the purpose of love.

I was reminded of Jane Austen’s book and Emma Thompson’s film of “Sense and Sensibility,” in which women of little means are huddled together in a freezing house on a moor and their only way out (so it seems) is for a man or men to come along and take them away.

Least helpful for readers of the book (I read it as a young boy) is to sit in the darkened theater and compare book with film. Greta Gerwig has taken license with Alcott’s book, particularly the parallels of fiction and real life. This is as fresh an idea as can be, an artist’s interpretation, and Gerwig has such vision and ability. One scene alone, where Alcott has sold her first piece and runs out of the editor’s office, and then runs through a crowd of “proper” city dwellers, this hand-to-mouth young writer alive, filled with joy, published, and in madcap fashion sprinting down a New York street.

I highly recommend “Little Women.” It is masterful storytelling and so full of affirmation about the human spirit.