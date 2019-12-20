Bird is the word

My latest stop took me to a classic fast food chain restaurant in western Madison County.

It deviates from the norm of my travels, but it’s one of only two locations for this company in Madison County. There are also two in St. Clair County.

It’s the classic chain fast food restaurant atmosphere. The small building sits in the middle of a large paved lot along the main drag through this community and offers drive-through service, along with dine-in.

I ate inside on my visit. Go to the register at the counter, where a uniformed employee will take your order. Take a number and wait for your order to come out.

There is a fountain soda anchoring the room in the middle, with booths wrapped around the outside walls and a couple of tables on the backside of the fountain machine.

The walls are painted yellow and it features old tan tile floors: nothing too fancy.

Chicken is the cuisine of choice here, with a little Southern flair thrown in for good measure. I went with their signature chicken sandwich on my visit with a side of red beans and rice and a Pepsi.

The sandwich features a tender all-white chicken breast fillet marinated in a blend of Louisiana spices and hand-breaded in a buttermilk coating. Crisp barrel-cured pickles and classic or spicy mayo are added and the whole creation is served on a buttery brioche bun. I chose classic mayo.

The part of the sandwich that captured my attention was the fantastic bun. The large brioche bun is super doughy and fresh for a chain restaurant. I was impressed. As for the chicken itself, it was super succulent, tender and big, but much of the taste came from the pickles, the mayo and the bun. I didn’t get much of the seasoning from the chicken as advertised, which was disappointing.

The red beans and rice were a great companion and a rarity for a fast food joint. They were super creamy with a slight zing to them for a tongue-tickling experience. This is my go-to side whenever I eat here.

Like I said, chicken is the star here and they offer it in a lot of ways. Tenders and wings are available too, but classic Southern fried chicken is the expertise. It’s said to be marinated for up to 12 hours in bold Louisiana spices and it does surely offer a hearty flavor.

The buttermilk biscuits are also a good go-to for a side here. Other sides available include Cajun fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, Cajun rice and homestyle green beans featuring chunks of turkey bacon.

Overall - three stars

Cleanliness - two and a half stars

Service - three stars

Food - four stars

Price - $

Any idea of the name of this fast food chicken joint in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 2390 Homer M. Adams Pkwy in Alton