Bloody good time

“Rambo: Last Blood”

Rated R

4 stars

Sylvester Stallone made a name for himself with the hugely successful Rocky and Rambo franchises. Already “retiring” the Rocky series (at least so far), he now plans to hang up his knife and bow, as well ... after one last blood-soaked and revenge-fueled endeavor.

“Rambo: Last Blood,” directed by Adrian Grunberg and written by Stallone with Dan Gordon, follows Vietnam veteran John Rambo (Stallone). He now owns a horse ranch with a woman (Adriana Barraza) and her granddaughter, Gabriela (Yvette Monreal), who has taken him on as a father figure while searching for her real father.

She ignores Rambo’s advice and decides to travel to Mexico alone in an attempt to meet her father. However, things don’t go the way she thought they would, once the Mexican cartel is involved and Rambo has to save the day yet again.

“Rambo : Last Blood” is arguably just as good as the original film and manages to surpass the other sequels. There isn’t anything wrong with the film per se; it plays it safe with a simple plot filled with gore. It delivers what Rambo films are meant to deliver — a great balance of old-school action mixed with modern gore and just the right amount of emotional and nostalgic value.

The run time clocks in around an hour and a half, which suits the film perfectly. The pacing is perfect, and no time is wasted setting up Rambo to spill lots of blood.

Even after all the years and sequels, Stallone still has it and delivers an aged Rambo who isn’t invincible but still proves how capable and dangerous he can be. It was better to follow a simpler plot and deliver amazing action rather than make a film that becomes too convoluted with extraneous story lines and characters.

Rambo’s last outing delivers solid action, story and a fitting end for John Rambo that should satisfy action fans and bring pure joy to the Rambo fanatics out there.

