Bring on impeachment

Never in my lifetime have I seen such hatred in politics as today. No one likes to lose, but Donald Trump winning the 2016 election has driven Democrats to the edge of insanity. He was certainly a surprise to even me. He was not my candidate because I did not think he could win. He did get my vote because Hillary (Clinton) would have been a disaster. Her stint as secretary of state was dedicated to hiding her lack of awareness in the deaths of Benghazi’s American diplomats because she was drumming for the hundreds of millions of dollars foreign entities gave to the Clinton Foundation. She was also personally obnoxious.

The Washington establishment, or deep swamp, exemplified by the Democratic Party (yes, many Republicans, too) nearly had heart arrest. The deep state of millions of government bureaucrats is so entrenched its interest is perpetuating the status quo. Thus lobbyists representing the big monied interests buy and sell congressmen by contributing millions of dollars to their campaigns — providing they introduce laws for their benefit. And the laws they desire further enrich them and their constituents. It is an incestuous relationship and ferments “I’ll pat your back and you pat mine.” It is why our economy went into the dumps during Obama’s eight years. He was the quintessential government product; he never had a payday from a private business, only from government organizations. He had no understanding of our free market economy. It was obvious, and the private sector went into hold, recognizing government regulations were destroying our free market economy. Who will venture into new business or investment when they must stand in line to answer to bureaucrats making them jump through the hoops to make their jobs important — and demand payment of fees and licenses?

So for all his brashness and silly tweets, President Trump is not beholden to any of the swamp and they are wildly in the forefront of his opposition. It also seems to me his tweeting of attacks from Democrats is a waste of a president’s time, yet he seems to relish the battle. More importantly, though, this silly diversion allows the Republicans to make huge improvements to our economy. Trump rescinded the Obama banking and business regulations that so stymied our private economy and set in motion economic growth on a scale not seen since the Reagan tax cut years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average just exceeded 28,000 for the first time ever, an all-time high. That has to register as the investment world sees that the door is open for even greater expansion of our economy and growth opportunities. There are more job opportunities than there are workers. And all Democrats and their liberal media will report is Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Vice President Joe Biden’s political machinations to get his inexperienced dumb son Hunter a $50,000 per month seat on the board of directors of a corrupt Ukraine gas producer named Barisma. So how is it Mr. Ryan Hunt and Robert Clyde are so out of sorts about President Trump asking Ukraine to look into that corruption? Who else can do that? If we give them $500 million, why can we not expect something as straightforward as to investigate their company’s illegal payoff to Joe Biden’s extortion of $500,000 to his son, who had zero experience in gas production? The fact Joe Biden is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president is incidental to the subject of the conversation that followed Trump’s call. The impeachment craziness started at his election before he was sworn in. The reason for impeachment has changed every few months, with Democrats seeking a different reason. I hope the Democratic House votes for impeachment soon because it guarantees Trump’s re-election.

Ron Jones

Alton