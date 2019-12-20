Bungle in the jungle

“Jumanji: The Next Level”

2 1/2 stars

Rated PG-13

Jumanji has returned for a third entry ... does it achieve a high score, or is it game over?

In the last film, “Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle,” the mysterious board game transformed itself into the form of a video game for a more modern demographic, as board games aren’t as popular as they used to be. The plot sees the return of the four teenagers who were transported into the game the first time around. Now they must play Jumanji to save their friend, who finds himself trapped in the game again. They will face frigid mountains, barren deserts and perilous dangers to rescue him.

The returning cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillian, Kevin Hart, Madison Iseman, Nick Jonas, Colin Hanks, Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius Blain, Morgan Turner, and Rhys Darby. There are also a few new additions that include Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Awkwafina.

The highlight of this adventure is the chemistry between the actors. They act so naturally and vibrantly around each other; you can tell they are all friends in real life. This results in a delightful and lively atmosphere. This connection also helps the fairly decent number of emotional moments. These emotional plot points bring a layer not usually seen in these types of movies and it’s a nice contrast to the silly humor.

Meanwhile, the action is decent enough but ultimately not noteworthy, and the plot is just interesting enough to maintain your attention. Everything could have looked better; CGI effects are serviceable enough but should have been better given the size and scope of this flick.

The jokes are fired off at a high and constant rate. Some of these hit the mark, while others are complete misfires. One scene in particular had the protagonists running from a herd of ostriches and it was quite hilarious. Unfortunately, the film doesn’t have many scenes of that caliber and it is actually held back by some weirdly inappropriate jokes. Many times, the comedy relied only on profanity and vulgar jokes. It felt as if the writers were trying to test the limits of how many curse words the PG-13 rating can contain.

If the writers wanted to inject some adult-themed jokes into the mix, they could have written more subtle ones for only the adults to catch. Instead, these scenes may result in awkward situations of kids asking their parents what certain words mean. It’s not that these parts weren’t funny; they just didn’t match the tone of the film. The film could have been more family-oriented and it would have cut down the run time from 2 hours and 4 minutes to something a bit easier to digest.

You may want to skip the theater and make this one a rental ... and it might be best for the youngest kids to skip this one for a few years.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12, Granite City Cinema, AMC Classic Eastgate 6, and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter