Buon appetito!

secret diner new logo

Italian cuisine was on my radar for my latest stop, and this central Madison County restaurant made for the perfect quick fix.

It’s near a main road through this community in a large strip of businesses. Though it sits prominently in front of this complex with the name easily visible, you’ll have to enter a little past the restaurant. There is a large parking lot alongside the building, which is shared for smaller nearby businesses. You will be on the side of the building, so walk along the sidewalk to the front entrance.

Once inside, you’ll first come to the host and hostess station. To the right is a long bar with seating along it, several booths and a few televisions for entertainment. To the left is an open dining area with several tables and booths. It’s dimly lit and great for a date night.

The restaurant continues into separate dining rooms, maintaining the Italian theme with names like the Sicilian Room and the Tuscan Room. There is outdoor dining available, too.

You will get top-notch table service here, too. It’s all part of the amenities for the more expensive setting.

This is a small chain, with three of its kind in existence, but this is the only one in Madison County.

I visited with my dad recently and our waiter was awesome. He went over the specials, was knowledgeable of the menu and extremely friendly.

He got us started with some bread and butter. Oil is also an option to garnish the bread.

Of course, we had to get started with salads, and the house salad here is definitely a signature dish.

It starts with fresh lettuce, green onions, a blend of cheeses and the house dressing, which is a take on a sweet vinaigrette. All that is great, especially the house dressing, but the ingredient that puts it over the top is crispy diced prosciutto ham. It’s a step up from bacon bits and pops in taste, meshing well with the rich flavors of the dressing. You can taste the freshness of the prosciutto in every bite.

With the table service, we also had cracked black pepper and Parmesan cheese added to spruce it up even more.

As for my main course, I ordered the eggplant Parmigiana from the entrées portion of the menu. It was accompanied with a side of fettuccine Alfredo.

When it arrived it was piping hot, especially the eggplant Parmigiana, so I started with the fettuccine. The sauce was sensationally creamy and the pasta was very tender. It almost had a smoky taste to it, which was awesome. The Alfredo sauce is crafted with butter, cream and Asiago cheeses.

The eggplant Parmigiana was baked into a perfect concoction of a delectable red sauce and cheesy goodness. I’m a big fan of eggplant, which is a nice meaty vegetable with a hearty taste. Here the eggplant is cut into thick slices and lightly breaded and then baked into the house made red sauce and finished off with Provel cheese.

Each bite of eggplant was super tender. My only complaint was the lack of a flavor bump from the Provel cheese. I could have used a little more of it to boost the richness in the taste, but I still can’t complain; it was a stellar entrée.

Dad got the lasagna. It was layered with beef and Italian sausage, baked in a housemade meat sauce with Provel cheese and an Italian-style Béchamel sauce. He was a big fan and scarfed it all down.

Other options on the menu include lobster, shrimp and scallop ravioli; veal Parmigiana, Mediterranean snapper, citrus honey-glazed salmon, steak options like a tenderloin, filet or strip steak; and even brick-oven pizzas and sandwiches during lunch hours.

There are separate menus for different times of the day and week here, including happy hours.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - five stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $$$

Any idea of the name of this fine dining Italian restaurant in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Bella Milano, 1063 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville