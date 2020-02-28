Burning ambition

The European Space Agency, in collaboration with NASA, launched yet another spacecraft to study the sun. Once it gets there, among other things, the satellite is expected to confirm that the sun is extremely hot. I’m glad all those billions of taxpayers’ dollars are getting put to good use.

The probe is called, appropriately enough, Solar Orbiter and will observe its magnetic fields, map the solar plexus and most importantly will search for ice at its poles. I’m no astronomer, but I’m pretty sure that search is going to come up empty.

To withstand the tremendous heat of the sun, the spacecraft was lathered with a generous layer of SPF 1000 sunscreen. Its cameras are equipped with really good Rayban sunglasses and it is made of titanium, which means somebody made a lot of money somewhere in the precious metals market selling this stuff to NASA. It will also approach the sun at night so it won’t burn up.

As you’re probably heard, the Chinese are starting to flex their muscles and want to compete head to head with the United States in space. NASA, being very clever, told the Chinese since the United States already beat them to the moon, they should try and be the first to land a human on the sun. The Chinese are hard at work on that one as we speak. That’s some shrewd bargaining, if I must say.

Once the spacecraft reaches the sun, it will put itself into a highly eccentric orbit. That means it will go around the sun in an elliptical orbit but start behaving oddly and whimsically, like some of those presidential candidates and some reclusive billionaires.

They hope to confirm some of their theories about the sun. Imagine our disappointment, for example, if the probe discovered it’s actually a giant lava lamp and some alien race has been taking us for suckers all this time.

For some strange reason the sun’s atmosphere, the corona, is much hotter than the actual surface. Scientists aren’t exactly sure why this is so, but they’re determined to get to the bottom of it.

And after lots of careful study, scientists think they finally have the answer. You see, the sun is sick and has been running a high fever all this time. It’s got the corona virus.

