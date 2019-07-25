Butchered trees detract from Granite City’s landscape

letter to editor stock image

I just drove down Nameoki Road in Granite City. To my horror I beheld trunks, with sticks sticking out of them with a few leaves attached. I think they used to be trees.

Why anyone would do this to a tree is beyond my thinking. They used to be pretty and enhanced the landscape. Now they are ugly and detract from the front of the shopping strip.

Maybe they needed trimming, but if you are a tree person you know that topping is something you do not want to do to a tree. Someone told me an arborist topped the sycamore tree at Old Six Mile Museum. A real arborist would not do this to a tree. Besides destroying the beauty of the tree, the shoots each branch produces are weak.

At a time we are working to make Granite City a more attractive place to live, this certainly was a step in the wrong direction.

Cheri Petrillo

Granite City