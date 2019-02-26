Can humanism be a viable alternative to right-wing populism?

letter to editor stock image

The United States, and many democratic political systems, or democratic-republics, have witnessed the rise of right-wing populism as of late.

This type of politics — represented by President Donald Trump in the United States, Nigel Farage in the United Kingdom, Marine LePen in France, Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary, and Jaroslow Kaczyuinski in Poland — is a form of populist politics that is also sometimes termed authoritarian democracy. Authoritarian democracy is a form of political organization where the dominant group maintains control, demonizes the “other” (minorities, Muslims, and the media), and uses various means to keep competitors from gaining control, even though opposition political parties are not outlawed outright. Included in the “other” are other countries, as this form of populism is very nationalistic.

What the United States, and other democratic-republics, need is a return to their roots in humanism. Writer Michael Lind talked about the values of humanism in his story “A Sino-Hellentic Humanism.” He stated that humanism was the mode of thought that molded ancient Greece, Rome and China as well as the Renaissance and Baroque eras. Despite differences, humanists of various eras shared some things in common. Lind states humanists shared “a focus on human life, combined with a high degree of indifference toward supernatural and metaphysical questions; an emphasis on practical reason or common sense, as opposed to supernatural revelation, deductive rationalism or individual genius; and a respect for the classical literary tradition embodying the wisdom of the past (as distinct from scriptural tradition from allegedly divine revelation).” If Aristotle, Cicero, and Voltaire were brought back to life, they would have a great deal in common! Humanists seek to improve the human condition through reason and set aside the supernatural, as stated. However, that doesn’t mean religion is not practiced in humanist societies or by humanists, as people practice religion in humanistic societies and there are religious forms of humanism.

Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Thomas Paine were all first-rate humanist thinkers. They thought human reason could be used as a guide to make our country a better place. Using humanist thought to prevent war through international law is a humanist project and a project that was alive in the earliest days of our country. The first arms control treaty of the modern industrial era was between the United States and the United Kingdom in 1817 — the Rush/Bagot Treaty. This treaty — also confirmed by Canada — led to the demilitarization of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain region of North America. It limited the naval armaments in the area. Rush/Bagot, established after the War of 1812, stipulated the United Kingdom and United States could keep one military vessel and one cannon in the Lake Champlain and Lake Ontario area. Two military vessels were allowed on the rest of the Great Lakes. The treaty laid the foundation for the longest demilitarized border in the world.

This is quite a contrast with President Trump leaving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Paris Climate Accords, and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. He’s also said he’s open to letting the New START Treaty expire. Prior to Trump, President George W. Bush left the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. This type of approach violates the humanist foundations of our country, as it doesn’t use reason to solve the problem of a world where dangerous weapons are proliferating.

Populist movements demonize the other countries that we need to cooperate with to establish international law. The advocates of this sort of politics offer little in the way of evidence for their assertions and therefore enter the realm of metaphysics! When they do make assertions, they are usually not within the bounds of reason. How do we return to the ideas that motivated our founding?

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project