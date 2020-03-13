Candidates ignore nuclear threat

letter to editor stock image

Former President Teddy Roosevelt said, “A typical vice of American politics is the avoidance of saying anything real on real issues.”

We are in the heat of another election season and most candidates in either party have little to say about the dangers of nuclear weapons. The Donald Trump administration has engaged in a form of nuclear planning for a scenario where nuclear weapons are used in both nuclear and non-nuclear situations, an idea stated in the administration’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review. In addition, the administration said last month that it will deploy a new low-yield nuclear weapon for submarines.

It’s not as if our country has no nuclear deterrent, as we have 5,800 nuclear warheads — 1,750 are deployed, 900 on submarines and 400 on land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles. The rest are in the United States and Europe. The introduction of new nuclear weapons is inherently destabilizing. It makes use more likely because it gives the international system’s geopolitical foes a reason not to trust one another. Former Clinton Administration Defense Secretary William Perry and former Reagan Administration Secretary of State George Schultz recently published a work of opinion journalism encouraging Congress to reject the Trump administration’s push to develop new, more usable weapons.

There is a huge cost to modernizing our nuclear arsenal. From 2025 to 2034, the Defense Department is expected to spend more on nuclear weapons than any other time in history, except twice in the Cold War. This means more than $400 billion in nuclear weapons spending.

While we’re engaging in a surge of nuclear weapons spending, our country is learning how unsecure it really is. The outbreak of coronavirus proves how unprepared our country is to handle it, as our hospitals don’t have the testing equipment to perform all the diagnosis we need. There are worries about our country’s large homeless population spreading the virus because the homeless don’t have access to simple things like handwashing.

Some do benefit from our nuclear weapons policy. According to PAX, a Netherlands peace group, 325 financial institutions invested $749 billion in companies making nuclear weapons from 2017 to 2019. If we continue to define security in terms of new nuclear weapons and profits for the companies that make them, our country will not meet its security needs.

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project

