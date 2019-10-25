Candy competition

Nadja Kapetanovich

Boo! It’s October, and that means this month I am doing a special Halloween article! Halloween comes with a lot of surprises. Trick or treating, terrifying costumes, awesome Halloween parties, and candy! Candy is definitely my favorite part. There are tons and tons of different types, and everyone has different taste in sweets. I asked around and found out the favorite types of candy with kids in Alton.

First, my favorites! My favorite time of the year is Halloween, because I love scaring people and being scared, and candy! My all-time favorite food is candy corn! It is the best candy/food I have ever eaten. I only get to eat it during fall time, though, because it is the only time they sell it.

I researched people’s favorite and least favorite types of Halloween candy, and here are some of the results. The all-time most popular candy for Halloween is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. People spent $509.85 million on this candy last year during Halloween. M&M’s, Snickers, Hershey’s, and Kit Kats are also very popular. The all-time least popular Halloween candy is candy corn. I really don’t know why; it is the best thing ever! Tootsie Rolls, licorice, Smarties, and Skittles were also on the least popular list. This is very surprising because I love all of them.

I also interviewed some of my friends and asked them their favorite and least favorite Halloween candies! Aden Mayhew, an eighth-grader at Alton Middle School, told me his favorite candy is candy corn, like me! His least favorite is Almond Joy.

A seventh-grader from AMS, Aaron Preston Humm’s favorite Halloween candy is Twix, and his least favorite is Frooties. Makenzie Jones, eighth-grader at Alton Middle School, told me, “My favorite Halloween candy is probably Twix, and my least favorite is Smarties.” My friend Madison Calame, a seventh-grader at AMS, told me her favorite is candy corn, and her least favorite is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Alysa Dutko, another seventh-grader at AMS, says that her favorite candy during spooky season is Twix, and her least favorite is Dots. I agree, Dots are not yummy at all!

What is your favorite Halloween candy? Have an amazing Halloween, and be safe out trick or treating!

