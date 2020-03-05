Cannot be unseen

“The Invisible Man”

Rated R

5 stars

This modern remake of the 1933 Universal classic is a horror masterpiece, setting a high standard for future remakes.

The plot follows Cecilia Kass (Elizabeth Moss) as she runs away from her mentally and physically abusive boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). Thanks to the help of close friends, she is able to stay hidden, and soon he passes away. However, unexplainable things begin to happen around her, causing others to doubt her sanity as the threat grows larger.

To create constant and intense suspense, director and writer Leigh Whannell took inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock films such as “Vertigo” and “Rear Window.” This inspiration definitely shows in the final product, and the result is magnificent.

While the story may sometimes lag, those quieter scenes are used as the foundation for the many absurdly well-crafted shocks and twists. It’s packed with psychological horror and does not rely on cheap jump scares (although a few are well-placed and creep into the film). Tension builds momentum like a train until it finally explodes. There are several scenes so shocking that you almost wish you could rewind the movie in the theater, just to confirm what you saw really happened.

In terms of acting, Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) does an exceptional job in her role and you really feel the fear and stress that her character endures. Alongside the great acting is great writing. Moss’ character easily ranks amongst the best protagonists in horror cinema history. She strikes a perfect balance of flawed but strong. A struggle in the horror genre is that many films either have characters who are too stupid to survive or never make a mistake. A perfect balance is achieved here, and it feels so natural, realistic and relatable.

For being a low-budget production (a modest $7 million), it looks astonishing and manages to look like a high-budget production. This stands out in a sea of high-budget films and is proof something great can be made with little, especially when it comes to thrillers.

This is one that should definitely be seen in theaters and as soon as possible. In a horror world filled with senseless and terrible remakes, this one will truly stand the test of time.

