Care about your health and animal welfare? Try going vegan.

letter to editor stock image

Most people have heard about the E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 177 people in 10 states and forced at least 2 meat packers to recall raw ground beef products.

Relatively few people, however, have thought about all the cows who were killed to make the meat. We mustn’t overlook their needless deaths.

When cows are very young, they’re branded with hot irons, their horns are cut or burned off, and males are castrated — all without painkillers. At the slaughterhouse, cows are hung upside down, their throats are slit, and they are skinned and gutted. Some remain conscious through the entire process.

It’s no wonder these gentle giants go to great lengths to escape from slaughterhouses. They value their lives, just as you and I value ours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people to cook meats thoroughly and to wash hands, counters, cutting boards, and utensils after touching raw meat.

But if you really want to live healthy and stop animal suffering, try going vegan. For more information and a free vegan starter kit, see PETA.org.

Heather Moore

The PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Va.