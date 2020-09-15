Chairman should support state coronavirus mandates

letter to editor stock image

Chairman Kurt Prenzler, well you have certainly put Madison County on the map. As of today's writing (Sept. 14) Madison County ranks sixth in covid deaths out of 102 counties. Since you pushed through your ill-conceived resolution in May, deaths have risen 228 percent. And to what end? Did a slew of small businesses open up? Did customers rush out to these businesses? No. I feel sorry for the businesses out there and I support them safely. But the sooner we contain the spread, the sooner we can start the recovery. Our parents were caught up in World War II. There were rationing and restrictions. I'm sure "rights" were infringed upon. But it was for the good of the country. Today, what should be bringing us together has become a very divisive issue. You gave permission to every short-sighted person to ignore healthy protocols. I continue to see people not wearing masks and clerks are too afraid to confront them. You set that example. We've all seen the picture of you with carry-out and no mask the day after the resolution. Kurt, a leader leads by example and the example you've set is a careless disregard for the safety of yourself and of your Madison County citizens. All this has created setbacks and prolonged the recovery, forcing Gov. Pritzker to continue to lock us down. People are angry at Gov. Pritzker. But when a parent has to discipline a child for their own good, who is to blame? Mr. Prenzler, set aside party politics. Be a true leader. Come out strongly and publicly supporting enforcement of the governor's mandates.

Charlie Hoffman

Glen Carbon