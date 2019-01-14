Children learn by example

letter to editor stock image

I was talking to a friend of mine who teaches out of state. She has discipline problems in her classroom because the parents are constantly taking their child’s side against her.

Years ago, my daughter’s school had a parent-student switch day. I went to every class just like my daughter would have. I was amazed to see students with their heads laid on their desk, doing nothing. When I asked if that was OK, they said, “Well, there’s nothing they can do about it because my mom will just come to the school.”

What does that teach a child? To me, it teaches them you don’t have to respect authority. I’m told that when I was in kindergarten, I put my hands on my hips and said, “My mama said I don’t have to do what you tell me to do.” I got paddled and my parents were fine with it because I disrespected an adult. If my parents would have taken my side, would I have had any respect for my teacher? Probably not. And I probably would have kept right on being mouthy.

One of my bosses said, “Don’t ever come to me with a problem unless you have a solution.” So what is the solution? There’s a real world out there, and as parents we won’t always be there to shelter our children. It may seem like we’re being mean, but in the end we are doing them a great favor when we make them be accountable for poor choices.

Someone defended disrespect to me by saying poverty is a game-changer. I am so in disagreement. My dad left our family with five young children and did not pay support, so I get being from a broken home and being poor. That has nothing to do with teaching children respect. They learn by example. If we as adults don’t respect authority, neither will they.

Brenda Kennedy

East Alton