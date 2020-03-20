Christians should follow the teachings of Jesus

letter to editor stock image

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

I was disappointed in reading Arnie Saaf’s short column entitled “Praying for the planet.” He made the comment that “according to the astrophysicists, it’s been billions of years since the big bang.” He writes a column about faith and is a member (pastor?) of a Methodist church; why does he quote secular astrophysicists rather than what Genesis says about the earth’s age and creation?

Jesus, Himself, believed in the historicity of Genesis and referenced Genesis in the Gospels:

Matthew 22:21; Mark 12:17; Luke 20:25 — mankind is in the image of God.

Matthew 23:35; Luke 11:51 — Jesus references Abel as a historical, righteous person, and the first of the martyrs.

Matthew 24:37–39; Luke 17:26–27 — Jesus compares His coming to the time of Noah’s Flood.

Matthew 26:52 — Jesus references Genesis 9:6 when he says, “Those who draw the sword will die by the sword.”

Mark 13:19 — Jesus references God creating the world.

Matthew 19:4 — He answered, “Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female?”

It would certainly be odd for a Christian to believe differently than what out Savior believed and taught.

After all, if you can’t trust what is written in Genesis about man’s creation and fall, how can you trust what is written in Romans about man’s justification and sanctification?

As Christians, we are to walk by faith, not by sight (2 Cor. 5:7). To put more faith into what some astrophysicist says over what Jesus says is an option that is not open to us.

John Chaikowsky

Godfrey