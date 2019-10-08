Chuck Gable’s family thanks golf tournament participants

A very special thanks to our title sponsor Crenshaw Lighting, gold sponsors Decaro’s and Gragg Advertising, and to all the hole sponsors for your love, support and generosity during the Chuck Gable Memorial Golf Tournament at Rolling Hills Golf Course on Sept. 15.

Thank you to Rolling Hills Golf Course, all the golfers and the volunteers throughout the day of the tournament, and Dan Gebben for the great pictures.

Because of this incredible support, we were able to raise $3,000 for the Barnes-Jewish Hospital Foundation for Melanoma Cancer Research. We’re extremely grateful and look forward to continuing and growing this tournament in memory and honor of Chuck Gable.

Sincerely,

The Gable family