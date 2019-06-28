Clarifying how electricity rates are determined

letter to editor stock image

In a recent letter, myself and other mayors notified the public of the new Ameren electrical residential rates. They are as follows: June 2019 to September 2019 is 4.56 cents/kilowatt-hour (cents-kwh) and October 2019 to May 2020 is 4.83 cents/kwh. These rates are lower than the city of Wood River and other area cities’ current municipal electrical aggregation contract with Homefield Energy, which is 5.596 cents/kwh.

Ameren has asked that a clarification be published in order to clear up any confusion on how electric rates are determined. The facts about rates are as follows:

• The cost of electric supply is determined annually in May though a procurement auction that is overseen by an Illinois government agency known as the Illinois Power Agency that regulates the process.

• Ameren Illinois owns no electrical generation plants, so all electric supply must come from the market.

• Since Jan. 1, 2007, Ameren Illinois has been required by law to offer electric supply to customers who do not choose to have a third-party retail electric supplier.

• Each year, Ameren Illinois projects the amount of supply needed to provide to customers who did not choose a third-party supplier. Electric suppliers bid into the auction, indicating the price at which they will sell the energy. No one supplier is permitted to supply more than 35 percent of the default electric supply.

• At Ameren Illinois, the default supply is called Back Generation Services, or BGS, and Ameren Illinois passes on the cost of that electric supply with no additional markup to the customer.

• New BGS supply rates go into effect June 1 of every year. This supply price may be higher or lower than the previous year, based on the procurement auction results.

• The Illinois Commerce Commission approves the rate structure for the different customer classes — residential, small non-residential and industrial/large non-residential.

Customers that choose to opt out of an aggregation program are subject to a contract lock period, and the utility will not allow you to rejoin the program or choose another supplier for 12 months. If you are have questions or are uncertain if you are enrolled in your city’s aggregation program, please contact Homefield Energy at (866) 694-1262.

Cheryl Maguire

Wood River mayor