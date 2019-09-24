Clean energy is no myth

letter to editor stock image

This letter is a response to Ron Jones’ “The myth of clean energy”, from the Sept. 20, 2019, AdVantage.

First, Mr. Jones mentions my nonprofit, public service business, the Better Building Institute Inc., through which I help homeowners become more energy-efficient, potentially saving them thousands of dollars each year for the life of their homes. The $100 donation I ask for their initial four-hour energy audit barely covers my equipment and training costs, leaving no income for myself while BBI has yet to break even — so what I’m promoting is my clients’ energy efficiency, not my business. In comparison, the price of a basic energy audit is between $500 and $2000, and doesn’t include helping the homeowner find the energy leaks or teaching how to fix them, like mine does.

Second, he objects to the terms “dirty fossil fuels” and their “carbon footprint” as if they were made-up, when in fact they have existed since the 1800s, when it was scientifically proven that carbon emissions are causing the greenhouse effect and global warming, since that was the beginning of the Industrial Revolution and the gradual rise in global temperatures. He also equates carbon with carbon dioxide, a misnomer since carbon refers to the soot, pollution and other residue left behind when combustible material is burned. Carbon dioxide is the gas that also results from that burning, but it replaces the oxygen that all living creatures need to survive, suffocating all life other than plants that consume carbon dioxide while emitting oxygen (a good reason to preserve the world’s forests, by the way)!

Third, even though the scrubbers at Portage Des Sioux help clean deadly sulfur oxides from power plant emissions, the remaining is far from clean and contain much more than just steam, such as smog, carbon dioxide and other pollutants. But since using scrubbers is more expensive, many energy-generating companies have begun mothballing these newer plants in favor of older ones without scrubbers.

Fourth, although I don’t mention renewables in my letter to the editor, “The push for clean energy in Illinois,” I need to point out that they already employ more workers in Illinois than coal or gas, with none of the taxpayer subsidies or helpful government regulations that coal and gas have gotten for decades, which Mr. Jones says they’ll need to survive. I also need to correct his misconception that solar (or photovoltaic/PV) panels only last 10 years, since they’re normally guaranteed to produce at least 85 percent of their original output for 25 years, and can still produce energy after 40. Since their main component is silicon (SI14), a cheap, easy-to-obtain, and more plentiful cousin of carbon (C6) or any other substance besides oxygen, the most expensive part of a PV panel is labor, which means the more popular they get, the more safe jobs they’ll create in manufacturing and installation, compared to the dwindling and dying coal, oil and gas workforces.

Yes, Ron, wind turbine blades are made from graphite, which is pure carbon and also unlimited in supply. Forming it into turbine blades or other shapes locks in the carbon so it can no longer threaten the environment, and research is already underway on a new pure-carbon material called graphene, which may offer even more possibilities, such as an impenetrable, unbreakable film only one atom thick that can act as a superconductor or heat generator.

However PV panels and wind turbines are made now, future tech will make them cheaper, smaller and more efficient. The same can be said for batteries and other energy storage devices, but we have to stay on track with what’s succeeding currently, including net-metering, by which our utility company serves as our battery until something better comes along. Either way, no one’s in the dark waiting for the sun to shine or the wind to blow, unless the whole power grid goes down!

Fifth and finally, Mr. Jones says renewables could never produce enough electrical energy to supply just our country’s needs, but based on current efficiencies and trends, by 2030 we’ll be able to power the entire world by covering an area smaller than New Mexico and Arizona (about 200,000 square miles) with PV panels, without adding any wind, coal, gas, hydroelectric or nuclear energy!

Don Dieckmann

Alton