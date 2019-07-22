Climate change: Today’s hot topic

Geer Box

Feeling hot, hot, hot? Back of your neck getting dirty and gritty? Is your head in a haze? Despite all these summery tunes, a heat wave is nothing to sing about. You might as well be walking on the sun as it burns, burns, burns a hole in your utility bill.

What’s a heat wave? If the daily maximum (“high”) temperature is higher than the average maximum temperature by 5 degrees Celsius or 9 degrees Fahrenheit for more than five consecutive days, that’s a heat wave. The current average is based on the years 1961 through 1990.

Heat waves fuel burning debates: Is global warming real? Some blame our worldwide case of heat rash on American greed. The most radical ones claim we’re like frogs in a pot of increasingly warm water; we’ll be boiled alive within the next 20 years unless we turn our backs on capitalism.

The formal study of climate change began in the early 19th century when the natural greenhouse effect was first identified. Recorded climate changes back then included 1816 — “the year without a summer” — when the world felt the aftermath of an 1815 volcanic eruption, including winter-like conditions well into summer in Europe and the United States. Similar conditions followed the 1883 explosion of Krakatoa, east of Java.

By the late 1800s, scientists began distinguishing “anthropogenic” (man-made) climate change from natural climate change. Incidentally, without natural greenhouse gases, Earth’s temperature would actually hover around 0 degrees Fahrenheit the year round. Also worth noting: Sources note the earth’s average temperature has risen by 1.33 degrees Fahrenheit over the past 150 years. Not exactly a heat wave.

Figures from the National Weather Service in St. Louis indicate we aren’t exactly boiling yet. Even though 2018 is ranked the warmest year on record worldwide, it ranks only fifth in the number of days with highs of 90 degrees or more at Lambert Field, behind 1954, 1953, 1936 and 2012. In sixth place? 1934, which has been the traditional benchmark for brutal St. Louis heat. Speaking of records, the two hottest days in St. Louis were July 14 and July 12, 1954, with the all-time records of 115 and 112 degrees, respectively. That’s the temperature, not the heat index.

So why are we all steamed up today? In 1936, 1953 and 1954, air conditioning was much less common than now. Most people relied on open windows, electric fans, breezy enclosed porches and plenty of cold water and damp cloths. Those paper fans ladies waved at church were as functional as they were fashionable. And the most daring — or desperate — people drove out to Forest Park to sleep. Do NOT try this at home tonight.

Have we grown softer today? Did grandma and grandpa cope better than we do? Too much information, maybe? I remember when scientists warned we were headed for a new ice age just 40 years ago. The winters of 1976-77, 1977-78, and 1978-79 were among the coldest in St. Louis history. Debate that for a while at lunch.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter