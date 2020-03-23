Committee calls off Bucket Brigade Paint Day

letter to editor stock image

Dear Bucket Brigade supporters, volunteers, and hopeful homeowners,

In these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 coronavirus, it has become necessary for the committee to assess our ability to safely and successfully carry on with our Paint Day scheduled for May 9. In light of recent recommendations to stay in place, we are not able to assess homes, and teams are not able to gather to plan their strategy for Paint Day. Even if we get the all-clear by the end of April, it does not allow us the proper time to do our jobs effectively. We, therefore, are canceling Bucket Brigade Paint Day for 2020.

We will be back in full force in 2021! We will hold over all nominations from last year as well as this year and will start fresh on March 1 next year. We want to thank all our volunteers who have helped paint over 1,500 houses over the past 32 years. Your efforts have made a difference in the community. We also thank Pride Incorporated, Sherwin-Williams, AdVantage, State Farm Insurance Companies, Alton Foundation, Lyons Glass, St. Peters Hardware & Rental, and our generous local donors for their ongoing support of this great program. This would have been our 33rd year, but it is not our last. We will be back next year bigger and better. May we see you all happy and healthy in 2021! God bless our volunteers.

The 2020 Bucket Brigade Committee