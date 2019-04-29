Company cites legislation in shelving proposed ethanol plant

letter to editor stock image

Recent news reports highlighted Marquis Energy’s decision to shelve plans for a $500 million ethanol plant in Bluffs due to bad legislative policy coming from Springfield.

The decision by Marquis Energy to reconsider their plans is not surprising, as Senate Bill 1407 will have detrimental effects on our state’s ability to be competitive in the region. As Marquis Energy’s statement shared, “State bill SB 1407 is an example of legislation that will negatively impact our company’s expansion plans — removing our company’s choice in construction contractors we hire and the agreed-upon price between the two parties, reducing competition and inflating costs.”

And they are right to emphasize these unintended consequences of the bill. While it hasn’t been passed yet, the fact that bills like this are even introduced in Illinois is already driving away business from our state at a time when we need more jobs, more investment, and more opportunity for all Illinoisans.

SB 1407 would give Illinois government the power to drive up costs on private projects. An expansion of legislative power to this degree infringes on Illinois companies’ abilities to grow and provide more opportunity for individuals to flourish.

This bill does nothing to brighten opportunities for Illinois’ economy and skilled workers. As legislators, we need to enact policies that bring more good-paying jobs and opportunity to the state, not less.

Sincerely,

C.D. Davidsmeyer

State representative, 100th District