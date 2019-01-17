Congress moves toward weapons sale accountability

letter to editor stock image

Democratic republics allow the individual freedom in the realms of religion, speech, press, and other areas. When countries that hold these values reinforce them in the international sphere, it sets an example for others who aspire to a democratic way of life. The individual freedoms that are a way of life in democratic republics are placed within the realm of human rights. President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski (1928-2017), one of our country’s top realist foreign policy thinkers, thought a commitment to human rights would demonstrate our values to people in developing nations and make us more appealing than our Cold War adversary, Soviet Russia. Brzezinski made three basic propositions in a speech in 1978 at the 13th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“The first is that human rights is the genuine, historical inevitability of our times,” he said. “The second is that human rights is a central facet in America’s relevance to this changing world. And the third is that there has been progress in the effort to enhance the human condition insofar as human rights are concerned.”

His words still mean something to members of both parties in Congress. In December, the Senate issued a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s support of Saudi Arabia and its actions in the war in Yemen, which are making a humanitarian crisis worse. A bipartisan group of 56 senators invoked the 1973 War Powers Resolution to direct the president to end our country’s engagement in the war. In a separate measure, the Senate said by voice vote that it “believes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the murder” of journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi — a finding the president has not fully supported. Trump’s stances underscore his lack of commitment to international norms when it comes to arms sales.

The president’s stances on arms sales are not surprising. His administration issued a conventional arms transfer policy last year where economic arguments took first place when it came to arms transfers, as stated recently by Arms Control Association Fellow Jeff Abramson. There is a more responsible approach to arms transfers taking place in both chambers of the new Congress where members utilize their oversight powers to restrict arms trade to certain countries. Last year, ranking Senate Foreign Relations Committee Member Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) placed a hold on several precision-guided munitions kits to both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Legislation introduced late in the 115th Congress under the Arms Sales Oversight Act represents a method Congress can use to conduct oversight and at the same time keep the House Committee on Foreign Affairs as the first committee of review. As stated by Abramson, the public can raise its voice on arms sales issues because the information is regularly placed on a public website, the business-led Direct Commercial Sales are not as transparent because public notification is hard to locate, or the final sale comes after a period of review. Proposed sales to Saudi Arabia of precision-guided munitions through Direct Commercial Sales came to light because concerned members of Congress took time to retrieve them. Annual reports on arms sales have grown increasingly hard to find and Congress should mandate greater transparency of weapons deliveries.

This year, the Trump administration is expected to transfer expert authority on some weapons sales from the State Department to the Commerce Department. Members of Congress have raised concern that they will lose notification of the sales. Last year, legislation was introduced to prevent these changes from happening and preventing weapons from ending up not only in the hands of abusive regimes but also terrorists and international criminals. Let’s support this legislation to keep congressional oversight alive! Let’s be a country that supports human rights, the norms that define a democratic republic, and a form of international law that allows democratic republics to thrive!

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project