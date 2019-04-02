Continuing critical services during flooding

Karen Cooper

As we well know in the River Bend, flooding can leave a scar that is remembered for generations.

Illinois American Water learned this firsthand, along with our Alton friends and neighbors, in 1993. Together, we worked hard to save our old water treatment plant located on the river, including constructing a levee of about 98,000 sandbags holding 1,500 tons of sand, but it was to no avail. The river took over the water treatment plant and interrupted water service to our customers. Some customers were without water service for a week while the system was restored.

After the Great Flood of 1993, Illinois American Water constructed a new water treatment plant high on the bluffs, overlooking the river and out of flood-prone areas. The new plant went into service in December 2000. If the new water treatment plant had not been built, Illinois American Water’s Alton District water treatment plant certainly would have been flooded many times over the last two decades. Because of this proactive major capital investment in our water infrastructure, reliable water service is no longer threatened in the Alton District to our customers during flood-prone times.

This is an example of how Illinois American Water invests not only for future demand and stricter EPA drinking water guidelines, but also for possible emergency situations like flooding, drought and more. We invest approximately $70 million to $100 million annually in water and wastewater system improvements, from extending water mains and lining sewer mains to replacing meters and hydrants, as well as upgrading water treatment plant equipment.

In Alton, the answer was building a new water treatment plant, out of flood-prone areas.

At times, our equipment can’t be moved out of a flood plain so operational plans are created, practiced and followed to ensure continued service. This is what is occurring in Grafton. While the river continues to rise, our Illinois American Water team is able to continue providing critical wastewater service. Water service is also uninterrupted as it is provided from our Alton water treatment plant. Water in Godfrey also comes from the Alton water treatment plant.

The continuous investments made in our water and wastewater infrastructure prove their value every day and especially during times of crises. The investments we’ve made ensure we are well-positioned to continue to meet customer needs in the communities that rely on us.

Some of us who experienced it will never forget the Great Flood of 1993. There are many stories and memories. One of those memories was of a flooded water treatment plant in Alton. That’s a memory that will not repeat itself.

Karen Cooper is senior manager of Illinois American Water’s Southern Division.

