Converging trends increasing risk of conflict

The lawless nature of the United States’ foreign policy and the advancing nature of weaponry are creating a more frightening world.

Our country, and our world, need to secure a future through quality arms control, but current trends militate against that idea. Technology has made our lives better in so many ways, but the same technology that has changed life also makes it possible to destroy life on a mass scale. Mankind has lived with nuclear weapons since World War II. However, things are becoming more dangerous.

Writer Michael T. Klare outlined these new destructive technologies in his story “The Challenges of Emerging Technologies.” The future of warfare means using artificial intelligence, autonomous weapons systems, hypersonic weapons, and cyberattack. Artificial intelligence can be embedded in machines with the ability to respond to stimuli. Some worry that machines will incorrectly respond to stimuli and take actions that escalate hostilities. Autonomous weapons systems are robotic weapons systems that operate without human intervention. Such machines aren’t capable of distinguishing between combatants and civilians, and this threatens international humanitarian law, which requires armed personnel to distinguish between combatants and non-combatants. Hypersonic weapons travel close to the speed of sound and this also presents challenges to arms control. Anti-missile systems that work against conventional missiles won’t work against hypersonic versions. This would give anyone who possesses them an advantage in a first-attack situation. Though cyberattacks, a country could disable another country’s command and control systems and give that country an advantage in a first attack.

The United States has a mixed record when it comes to promoting order and international law. Sometimes it supports the concept with success and sometimes it has worked against the concept, especially in the later Cold War and in the post-Cold War world.

Former Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan wrote of the tendency of our government to move in a lawless direction in his 1990 book “The Law of Nations.” On the positive side, the United States attended the 1890 Pan-American Conference, which Secretary of State James G. Blaine hailed as the “new Magna charter.” Seven years later (1897) Secretary of State Richard Onley negotiated an agreement with Great Britain to resolve differences via diplomacy. President Theodore Roosevelt won the Nobel Peace Prize for organizing a conference between the Japanese and Russians to end the Russo-Japanese War. In 1899, Nicholas II, the czar of Russia, convened a great power conference at The Hague, with our country attending and helped create the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

On the other hand, there has been a tendency to move in a different direction for the past several decades. Senator Moynihan wrote about Ronald Reagan’s administration mining harbors in Nicaragua, a violation of international law. The administration tried to use the Central Intelligence Agency to remove a government it didn’t like, extending his administration’s wishes into the affairs of another country. On a similar note, we witnessed George W. Bush’s illegal and unilateral invasion of Iraq and his abandonment of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, a 1972 Nixon-era treaty. Bush also withdrew from negotiations on the International Criminal Court, the U.N. Arms Trade Treaty, and the Kyoto Protocol. More recently, President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew from the Paris Climate Accords, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

From the time of Hugo Grotius, the idea of international law attempted to bring the activity of war under control. Grotius was a Renaissance thinker, a time associated with the rebirth of human reason and learning. Any form of law tries to make a society fit for human flourishing by promoting a vision of the good. Law is more important than ever, considering the dangerous arsenals that exist in the world’s power blocks and the tendency of those blocs — the United States, Russia and China — to balance one another.

Despite the differences that exist between authoritarian societies like China and Russia and democratic-republics like the United States — although Trumpism represents an authoritarian trend in the United States — the power blocs need to agree on codes of behavior or international law. We don’t have to love each other to realize we have a mutual need for survival.

International relations theorist Hedley Bull talked of nation-states creating a society of states — a society based around norms. China, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the European Union should begin a dialog on the destructive nature of the world’s arsenal. The dialogue just might lead to a breather in the current arms race.

If the dialogue continues, then a series of arms control treaties could bring the arsenal under control. The success of democratic nation-states (U.S., E.U. and the U.K) in helping to make these deals could give credibility to this way of life and make it an example to the citizens of Russia and China. The problems of the current arms races can’t be solved in a simple work of opinion journalism, as it can only provide a brief outline. However, an outline might provide a starting point — something that’s missing right now.

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project

