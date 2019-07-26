Cool ways to spend your summer

Nadja Kapetanovich

It’s summer; the rain has stopped, and it is very hot outside. You may think that it is too hot to go outside, but there’s a lot of things that you can do. Here are five ways to beat the heat.

Take a walk and run through all the sprinklers! A lot of people have sprinklers in their yards, and who says you can’t share some water? This way you can get some good exercise, as well as keeping cool.

Second, go to a water park or a pool. There are a few nearby, like Raging Rivers. The slides and rides are so much fun, and it is an amazing way to cool off in the heat!

Read a book in the shade! Go to a cool place and bring your favorite book. There are a lot of places around town where you can sit in the shade. Some examples are Haskell Park, Riverview Park, and even your own porch.

Get some cold treats. Drive down to an ice cream or snow cone store and pick up a snack. Some of my favorite places to go are Duke Bakery, Tropical Sno, and Korner Creme. Ice cream refreshes you, and it’s really tasty as well!

Have a water balloon fight, or just turn on your hose! Water balloon fights are very fun to do with your friends and family. If you don’t have water balloons, you can just spray people with the hose! Target and Walmart both have a lot of different types of water balloons and other cool water toys.

These are a few things that you can do to cool down. I love these activities and I hope you try them out as well.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter