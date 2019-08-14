Counteracting Trump’s dangerous foreign policy approach

letter to editor stock image

Over the past several weeks, the media’s talking heads have continued to replay President Donald Trump’s remarks suggesting four non-white congresswomen should go back to their home countries.

Of course, and it has been recognized by all who value facts in our increasingly non-fact driven dialog, the problem with this remark is that congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) are all American citizens. In fact, all but one (Omar) was born in the United States. These remarks should come as no surprise to all who follow Trump’s politics. The president loves to divide our country by race, creed, sexual preference, or anything else he can divide us by.

His foreign policy is defined by similar ideas. He sees the rest of the world as divided from our country and taking advantage of our country. We can witness this in Trump’s ideas on trade, his insulting of U.S. allies and his belligerent talk toward foes.

What’s at stake in the political ideas the president advocates? The ideas that define a democratic-republic and the ideas that maintain a sense of world order are at stake. Our democratic-republic is based on the idea that people can govern themselves by using reason, as we elect representatives to make laws we live under. The men who founded this country (Hamilton, Washington, Paine) all believed in the power of reason. They were men of the Enlightenment.

It took the media a short time to use the power of reason to debunk Trump’s lies about the four congresswomen. However, to some this makes no difference. They will believe his version of events because they want it to be true.

The Enlightenment that spawned our country was preceded by the Renaissance, where man rediscovered his ability to reason following the Dark Ages. The Renaissance brought us some quality thought in the field of international relations though a man named Hugo Grotius. Grotius was the progenitor of the idea of international law. He thought nations could establish laws of behavior that could prevent war. He saw beyond might makes right. Once again, Grotius believed in the power of reason.

Many credit the period of European peace called the Peace of Westphalia to Grotius’ idea. Mr. Grotius didn’t see the world as a place defined by chaos and unmanageable. Mr. Trump thinks the opposite. A larger problem with Trump’s ideas for foreign and domestic policy is that the capacity to kill has grown much greater through technology in recent years.

Our country and our world have lived with nuclear weapons since World War II. We’ve managed the situation somewhat with a series of treaties with Soviet and post-Soviet Russia. However, Mr. Trump has been busy tearing up the treaties that have allowed us to reduce the number of nuclear weapon (Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty) and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (called the Iran nuclear deal). This approach to foreign policy could become very deadly, and this is why the political ideology of Trumpism must be defeated in the eyes of the people and at the ballot box.

Jason Sibert, Peace Economy Project

St. Louis