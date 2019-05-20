County Board approves new fee schedule

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 90 by Phil Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Judiciary, new fee schedule: I voted for the Amended Ordinance Establishing Civil Fees and Criminal Traffic in special judiciary meeting and at the County Board meeting. It passed unanimously May 15.

Jail security upgrade: I voted for the Resolution to Purchase a TEK 84 Scanning System for the jail. This security system will help protect staff and inmates from the introduction of contraband.

Appointments, (A) Highway Commissioner: I supported and voted for the reappointment of Mark Gvillo as the Madison County engineer, which unanimously passed at the County Board. (B) Grantfork and New Douglas FPD Trustees: (County Board) Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler has yet to act on my highest recommendation that (1) Randy Leitschuh to be reappointed the Grantfork FPD and (2) Mr. Hemann be reappointed as a trustee for the New Douglas FPD.

Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission: I attended SILEC May 15. I voted for the (1) Executive Committee officers, (2) proposed fiscal year 2020 administration budget, and (3) Annual Awards Banquet date of Jan 23, 2020. Congratulations to Madison County Sheriff John Lakin, who was elected as SILEC second vice president. In other news, SILEC emphasizes involvement with youths. SILEC participated in the Downstate Conference on Child Abuse, provided training on “Investigation of Missing and Exploited Children,” and provided training entitled “Crisis Intervention in Mental Health.” SILEC applied for grant from Homeland Security for “Advanced Response to Terrorism Training.”

Planning and Development, May 16, Highland area news: I moved and voted for Resolution Z19-0008, submitted by Cyril and Jane Korte, owners of record, which passed unanimously. I also voted for Plocher Family Farms subdivision plat on Becker Road east of Highland in Saline Township, which passed unanimously.

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District 3