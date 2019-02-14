County Board members examine Health Department finances

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 79 by Phil Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to aid in government transparency.

Health Committee issue, Feb. 8: I met with Chairman Ray Wesley and County Board member David Michael, District 4, and discussed longitudinal and vertical spending figures for the Health Department. Mr. Michael served as a Fortune 500 company auditor. We wish to determine how best to ensure spending is within budget constraints. The last four years, despite increases in its budget, the Health Department finished in the “red.”

Facilities, Feb 12: 1. ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance, Recorder’s Office: We discussed the comprehensive plan. Given the Program Access Assessment Executive Summary Document, dated 2012, it appears the Recorder’s Office need only provide a table and clipboard to ensure ADA compliance. For now, pending further review, this seems like the best and most effective way to proceed vs. a tentative estimated $40,000 project. 2. Comprehensive Plan: The Committee selected me and County Board member Mr. Christopher Hankins, District 16, to meet with Facilities Director Rob Schmidt in reference to the comprehensive building and property use plan. We will make recommendations concerning repair, space utilization, and divestment of property.

Transportation, Feb. 13: I voted for the following; 1. Wanda Road (CH19) Section 15-00108-01-RS Right-of Way Acquisition. 2. Agreement Funding Resolution Wood River Avenue Phase 1 Reconstruction, Section 18-00052-00RS, 3. Agreement/Funding Resolution Wood River Avenue Phase 1 Resurfacing 17-0048-00RS, Supplemental Preliminary Engineering Agreement Seiler Road (CH52) Phase 2, Section 90-00166-00 FP.

Finance, Feb. 13: No longer a member of Finance, I still attend, ensuring I receive adequate information on fiscal management. I support balanced budgets and no-frill spending. 1. The Finance Committee unanimously passed the Tax Cycle Committee’s request for Recorder GIS and Mortgage Fee Study to ensure (a) fair fee schedules for GIS information and (b) compliance with the Illinois State Predictable Fee Statute.

Tax Cycle Committee, Feb 13: I serve as chairman. 1. ADA compliance: The recorder is working with Facilities Director Rob Schmidt. 2. A Fee Study for the GIS and Mortgage Fees will be conducted. 3. Mr. (Joseph) Dauderman, chief assessor, updated us on options for changing the quadrennial assessment to save the county assessment costs.

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman, County Board District 3

Chairman, Tax Cycle Committee

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com