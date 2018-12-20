County Board postpones employee pay increase

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 72 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

County Board meeting: I attended the County Board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 19. (1) I voted for approval of the resolution, a one-year contract between Madison County and the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois. The administration will have to report to the board about benefits of continued membership. (2) The board voted to postpone a proposed 2.25 percent increase for non-bargaining employees. It appears the administration’s proposal was not the one proposed and budgeted by the Finance Committee for the fiscal year Madison County budget. The proposal appeared to include department heads and executive staff for raises not approved by the Finance Committee.

Health Committee: On Dec. 12, I attended the Health Committee. Ms. (Toni) Corona, director, provided an excellent overview of the Health Committee mission to new members. Information included legal authority, legal reference appendix, intergovernmental relations, policy issue implementation, budget development, auditing, personnel administration, organizational structure, and management information.

Highland grant: The city of Highland received a 319 grant for 60/40 cost share in the Silver Lake Watershed. The watershed includes many properties in District 3.

Grant money may be used for the following purposes; cover green manure crops, grassed waterways (acres), nutrient management plans, ponds and wetlands, shoreline stabilization, stream channel stabilization, streambank stabilization, and woodland improvement. For a map of applicable area, go to https://www.heartlandsconservancy.org/highlandssilverlake.php Applications may be submitted online or mailed to Heartlands Conservancy, Attn: Janet Buchanan, 3 North High St., Belleville, IL 62220

Highland Final Drive variance: Requesters withdrew their request for a camper and RV storage area on Final Drive. Citizens feared it would adversely affect property values and wreck the appearance of the area.

Hamel solar business variances: (1) After working with Hamel citizens and representatives of Summit Ridge on conditions for a solar concern just north of the Hamel fire station, I voted for the solar array approved by the full board. (2) I voted against Z18-0074 for a solar business along Illinois 157 in Hamel because no citizens voiced support and Hamel’s mayor is against it. However, the full board voted to postpone a final decision at the request of the individual wanting it. I voted against postponing a decision.

Personnel Committee: I attended the Personnel Committee on Monday, Dec. 16, to raise the issue of excess comp and vacation hours. Failure to follow established procedures may (1) cause stress on those failing to take time off, (2) appear unfair to those following the rules, and (3) might prove a financial liability to the county.

Phil Chapman

County Board District 3