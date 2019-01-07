County courthouse in need of repair

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 73 by Phil Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

My report provides information and aids in government transparency.

Tour of county courthouse: I serve on the Judiciary and Facilities Committees. I toured the county courthouse with Rob Schmidt and senior facilities staff on Jan. 4. Due to the previous administration’s lack of preventive maintenance, we need a systematic repair of the bathrooms, common areas, courtrooms, offices, and stairwells. Recurring themes for repairs include hung ceiling replacement or spackling and painting, wall repair, floor and carpet replacement, common area painting, and new toilets and urinals. We need to do a better job than previously maintaining our buildings. Taxpayers deserve better.

Facilities Committee: I reviewed Facilities Director Rob Schmidt’s ideas prioritizing building divestiture and repair. I support divestiture of the Old Wood River Hospital. The county could spend $20 million on this building and it would be worth $1 million afterward. This is an unwise use of taxpayers’ dollars. A better use would be to improve the Hillsboro Building at a comparatively moderate cost, creating space for county staff while appreciating the value of the facility. In addition, effective renovation of the Courthouse and Administration Building while ensuring efficient use of space will help prevent leasing space or building a new office, thus saving taxpayers’ dollars.

Judiciary: Effective rehabilitation of the Detention Center using (1) special use funds and (2) general funds should rehab the building for approximately $935,000. This is an estimated cost savings of $6.5 to 7 million, compared to building a new facility thus saving tax dollars.

Planning and Development: Due to citizens’ disapproval, I didn’t support two requests for solar panel facilities in my district. Since not one citizen spoke for either, I spoke against projects just outside Worden and in Hamel between Illinois 157 and Illinois 140. The Planning and Development Committee voted against approval of both sites on Jan. 3.

