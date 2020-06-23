Candidate's coronavirus response shows leadership qualities

letter to editor stock image

Amy Elik knows how to provide locally tailored solutions to our community. For 24 years, she’s served as a certified public accountant and auditor for local businesses and governmental bodies. Amy is also an avid volunteer and mentor. Amy will fight for our values, and understands our people, our small businesses, and our goals.

This is proven by her efforts during the COVID-19 crisis. She went above and beyond in her coordination with Crisis Food Center. Her campaign has secured countless food donations and over $1,200, which will help families from our communities in need. Her approach has been both compassionate and effective. Elik hasn’t taken a back seat in the face of adversity — she’s risen to the challenge!

Elik will bring sincerity back to local politics. She’ll fight for the 111th District with passion and dedication, just as she has as a Foster Township trustee and St. Mary’s school board member. She has a lifelong record of advocating for the unborn, Second Amendment rights, and smart fiscally responsible policies. These aren’t just baseless political platitudes, it is the way Amy lives her life. If you believe in our community and would like to see change for the better, then I’m sure you’ll join me in voting for Amy Elik for state representative in the 111th District.

Trevor Huene