Customer service in the online era

There is something to be said about great customer service. It’s the No. 1 reason that makes or break a business.

Recently, my daughter-in-law traveled to Texas from California with my grandson. After getting in the air, the flight attendant told her they accidentally left the stroller/car seat combo at the gate. Needless to say, she panicked. I didn’t. I actually took to Twitter with my complaint against Southwest and they did what they always do — they reached out to help.

They asked me to direct message them with details of her flight and they made sure that when she landed she would have a car seat. Once the stroller arrived they delivered it as well.

I love Southwest and have praised them before online after they were able to find my phone when I lost it getting off a flight. What I love about the company is it’s actually responsive to customers.

So is Spectrum. I know many people don’t like them, but whenever I have an outage or a problem and vent on Twitter, they reach out and message me immediately, trying to help fix it.

When you have a problem or complaint, most companies will listen to you and want to make it better. Those that don’t, well, we usually know what happens to them.

If I have a bad experience somewhere, like most people I will usually tell my friends about it. It’s expected. The only time I take to social media is when it’s a large corporation because I know it’s paying attention. I don’t do it for small local businesses. Instead, I would rather go directly to managers or owners to see if they can remedy the situation.

There is a saying: “the customer is always right.’’ I don’t always agree with this theory. Why? Because sometimes people say and do things just to get “something for nothing.” I want to give a business a benefit of the doubt. Our complaints about small businesses should always be taken seriously, but we need to give them an opportunity to make the situation right. Most of the business owners I know want to keep your business and will apologize or do whatever it takes to improve your experience.

There will always be those that simply don’t care about your bad experience, and that’s when you feel you need to say more. One must also be careful about what is said if you do go online. Stating something factual will not get you in trouble, stating your feelings about the experience shouldn’t either, but stating falsehoods, there is a word for that — libel.

In the day and age of social media people think they have the “freedom of speech” to say whatever they want. It’s simply not true if you knowingly state something that is false. Let’s face it: people will do that, especially when they are upset over an experience. They will exaggerate the event, which can cause harm to someone. It’s that harm that can become a problem for you.

It happens all the time in small businesses. There are some individuals who, rather than try to remedy the situation, comment about their experience on social media first, without giving the business a chance to make it right.

I’ve experienced bad business. Most people have at some point. How we as customers handle the experience plays a big role in how a business responds to us. When a business doesn’t listen to customers’ criticism, eventually the customers quit coming.

I will always praise the places I enjoy going to in a small community like ours. The people who run these shops and restaurants are our friends and neighbors, and they need to hear our compliments just as much as our complaints.

