Death of the Hollywood illusion

“Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood”

Rated R

4 stars

Much of Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film doesn’t feel much like a Tarantino project ... whether that is a good or a bad thing depends on your point of view.

“Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood,” often referred to as the writer and director’s love letter to the 1960s, seamlessly intertwines fantasy and reality, helped along with terrific performances and generous attention to detail. The epic undertaking by the master of modern grindhouse cinema tightly weaves, among various subplots and detours, the tale of an almost has-been living through a moment in time when the world of celebrity was shifting under his boots.

Aging television roughneck Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and best buddy and stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) are struggling to find relevance in a 1969 Hollywood suddenly filled with counterculture and glamour. The duo are typical Tarantino characters, flawed and broken in the landscapes they have created for themselves and not yet ready to surrender.

Pop culture was a completely different animal in 1969, and theatergoers born with cellphones in hand will no doubt feel out of place among the non-CGI marquees and limited coffee choices, just as Rick feels lost among the “dirty hippies” and movies about devil babies invading his profession and stealing his youthful vitality. This is one of Tarantino’s greatest strengths — to place different worlds together and see how they mesh and adapt.

The most famous real-life victim of Charles Manson’s deadly cult known as the Family, next-door neighbor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), is seen here as a wide-eyed actress on her way to the top, relishing in the beauty she sees in the Hollywood dream and oblivious to the town’s ugly underbelly.

Threatening to drag in places but with sparkling gems scattered throughout, the first two-thirds of the film are dedicated to humanizing those in our society we often see as larger than life. Western heroes struggle with lines. Sharon Tate snores. Respected stuntmen call trailers home. And betwixt it all, a group of disaffected misfits are getting more angry at the entire setup by the minute.

Rick and Sharon are from one world, the Family from another, with Cliff acting as the unwitting bridge that ultimately connects the two. While the darkness of the latter is only touched upon, the ups and downs of Hollywood are explored in depth, especially with Rick as he comes to terms with the fact that he is saying goodbye to the world he loses a bit more day by day. You actually see something rare in the macho world of westerns and Tarantino films — vulnerability.

The chemistry between DiCaprio and Pitt is phenomenal, a true nod to the “buddy movies” of a bygone era, while Robbie is forced to carry her screen time on her own, which she does beautifully. Scores of golden boys and girls of cinema past and present also make brief appearances, including Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, and Luke Perry in his final film role.

Among Quentin’s pulpy pile of celluloid classics, “Once Upon...” is the least like the others. The famously long existential stretches of dialogue are mostly missing, as are the unique camera angles and wide shots, along with much of the politically incorrect interplay. The first time we really get to see a witty exchange worthy of “Reservoir Dogs” is more than an hour into the film, when Cliff banters with the 80-year-old owner of the ranch where the Family lives, George Spahn (played by Bruce Dern with his usual off-putting color).

Strangely, the soundtrack also is not used nearly as effectively as in past efforts, and it never really becomes a character in itself. With a few exceptions, it is content to stay in the background and do little more than set a mood.

Overall, comedy is the aggressor. Yes, this is Tarantino doing Manson, but if you go in expecting the dark and menacing to immediately drip from the theater walls, the reality will be a jarring experience. The horror is underneath all along, but cleverly masked by an entertaining and comedic facade. When it finally does emerge from hiding toward the end of the nearly three hour film, it hits like a bolt of lightening from a pop-up thunderstorm, leaving behind some serious and palpable dread.

To go too deep into the ending would create a major spoiler, so it is enough to say that whatever you are expecting, this will not be it. A clunky and disingenuous climax (another rarity for a Tarantino film) threatens to derail the foundation of the entire journey, while the last few moments bring about a clarity that provides a redemptive and quite moving “The End.”

Flawed but not forgettable, “Once Upon...” is no “Pulp Fiction,” but it does offer a few moments into a magical world most of us would otherwise never get to see.

And isn’t that what Hollywood is supposed to provide?

