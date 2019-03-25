Democrats are investigating themselves into oblivion

letter to editor stock image

After 675 days, the Mueller witch hunt is over. Thousands of emails, documents, subpoenas were willfully turned over ... none were deleted, or bleached out, no emails were left out because of personal reasons, no phones were smashed with sledgehammers, everything Mueller asked for was given, and he was not interfered with in any way. The investigation concluded that there was no collusion with the Russian government. The Justice Department says no indictments from the Mueller report. The left and the mainstream media is crushed. One would think that this would satisfy the progressive, socialist democrats. Wrong! They now insist on starting nine more investigations.

America faces a long list of problems: Its infrastructure is crumbling, education and discipline is eroding our school system, thousands of illegals are sitting on our southern border, and more on the way, coupled with the estimated 22 million that are somewhere in the United States now.

By law, going back to 1976, the president has the right to declare a national emergency, and funds have been allocated by Congress in the military construction category and other areas. The Dems still insist this is not a problem. Why? Because they look upon illegals as future Democratic voters. But their hatred for Donald Trump overshadows all this. The Dems are in disarray, being pulled farther into socialism. In 2020, they are running on climate change, reparations for slavery, doing away with Electoral College, and stacking the Supreme Court. They do not care or have any ideas for the aforementioned problems, leading them to their overwhelming defeat in 2020!

Garland J. Horn

Granite City